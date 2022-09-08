The great thing about college football nowadays is that we get so much of it, especially during Week 1. From Thursday to Monday evening, we were entertained with amazing endings, weird plays and flabbergasting coaching decisions. We saw Brian Kelly get his heart ripped out, Georgia beat the holy quack out of Oregon and, oh yes, Auburn defeat Mercer in the season-opener in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was great to have all of this back, and it's going to be a wild and crazy few months. Who would want it any other way? Let's not delay any longer. I have a lot of random things going on around this noggin of mine and need to get them out before I either forget them or my brain explodes. Onward and forward to the ramblings!

Auburn fans hyped before the season opener. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

- Quite certain that the turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium is magic. How was the field in such good condition after all of that rain on Saturday? Some NFL stadiums need advice from those who care for the turf. Oh, and the forecast for this Saturday is not looking promising either. - I never wanted to take flying lessons before, but the idea of having Nick Brahms teach me how to fly a plane and then writing about how disastrous it went has me intrigued. - I recently saw a commercial with Jimmie "JJ" Walker from the old sitcom Good Times and … well, he's not looking well. Maybe he took over for Wilford Brimley in advertising false things to scam older people. - Bo Nix might never want to see Georgia again on the field. Heck, he might never want to step into the state of Georgia again. That was a rough outing for him against the Bulldogs, but let's not put all the blame on him. Why, exactly, did Oregon think it was a good idea to play Georgia in Atlanta in the first place? - That hit by Jarquez Hunter on a kickoff was fantastic to see, not only because he rocked the guy, but it means the running back has bought in on special teams. Of course, I'm biased, but Roc Bellantoni is doing a heckuva job with that group. - We are two weeks or so from the return of the Mexican pizza at Taco Bell. Not that I'm counting or anything. - Did anyone else see Old Dominion's puppy on the sidelines? I don't really want a dog, but if they offered that one to me, I would gladly take it. So what I'm saying is that I'm going to visit Old Dominion when I'm in Virginia in October and take that dog. - Ed Orgeron recently commented on his release from LSU, and the quote went viral. Does no one remember part of the reason he got fired? No one? Okay, then. Let's just stick to the idea that it was due to his coaching record. - Speaking of LSU, the relationship between Brian Kelly and his Bayou Bengal fam-a-leee is getting tense and quickly. It's as if he's not a likable guy. Interesting. - Did anyone ever actually play the whole game of Mouse Trap, or were you like me and just set up the incredible maze at the end?- Some people should live long, healthy lives, and then there are the people who applaud when their airplane lands.

A packed Jordan-Hare Stadium. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)