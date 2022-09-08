STULTZ: Rambling on football, golf and puppies
The great thing about college football nowadays is that we get so much of it, especially during Week 1. From Thursday to Monday evening, we were entertained with amazing endings, weird plays and flabbergasting coaching decisions.
We saw Brian Kelly get his heart ripped out, Georgia beat the holy quack out of Oregon and, oh yes, Auburn defeat Mercer in the season-opener in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was great to have all of this back, and it's going to be a wild and crazy few months. Who would want it any other way?
Let's not delay any longer. I have a lot of random things going on around this noggin of mine and need to get them out before I either forget them or my brain explodes. Onward and forward to the ramblings!
- Quite certain that the turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium is magic. How was the field in such good condition after all of that rain on Saturday? Some NFL stadiums need advice from those who care for the turf. Oh, and the forecast for this Saturday is not looking promising either.
- I never wanted to take flying lessons before, but the idea of having Nick Brahms teach me how to fly a plane and then writing about how disastrous it went has me intrigued.
- I recently saw a commercial with Jimmie "JJ" Walker from the old sitcom Good Times and … well, he's not looking well. Maybe he took over for Wilford Brimley in advertising false things to scam older people.
- Bo Nix might never want to see Georgia again on the field. Heck, he might never want to step into the state of Georgia again. That was a rough outing for him against the Bulldogs, but let's not put all the blame on him. Why, exactly, did Oregon think it was a good idea to play Georgia in Atlanta in the first place?
- That hit by Jarquez Hunter on a kickoff was fantastic to see, not only because he rocked the guy, but it means the running back has bought in on special teams. Of course, I'm biased, but Roc Bellantoni is doing a heckuva job with that group.
- We are two weeks or so from the return of the Mexican pizza at Taco Bell. Not that I'm counting or anything.
- Did anyone else see Old Dominion's puppy on the sidelines? I don't really want a dog, but if they offered that one to me, I would gladly take it. So what I'm saying is that I'm going to visit Old Dominion when I'm in Virginia in October and take that dog.
- Ed Orgeron recently commented on his release from LSU, and the quote went viral. Does no one remember part of the reason he got fired? No one? Okay, then. Let's just stick to the idea that it was due to his coaching record.
- Speaking of LSU, the relationship between Brian Kelly and his Bayou Bengal fam-a-leee is getting tense and quickly. It's as if he's not a likable guy. Interesting.
- Did anyone ever actually play the whole game of Mouse Trap, or were you like me and just set up the incredible maze at the end?- Some people should live long, healthy lives, and then there are the people who applaud when their airplane lands.
- I've lived in my apartment for more than a year now and just realized that there are USB ports next to the plug-ins attached to my kitchen island. I'm not very observant.
- I have no idea who the next athletic director of Auburn will be, but if their first act is not to get rid of the in-stadium DJ, I will revolt. It ruins the atmosphere that makes college football so great. (Yes, I ranted about this on this week's Rundown, but it needed to be in writing.)
- If Texas pulls off some miracle and defeats Alabama, it will change nothing other than the millions of "Texas Is Back" headlines we will see over the next week. The Tide will fall to No. 3, and everyone will deem it a "good loss" even though Texas is not good.
- My parents love the Olive Garden – I still love them despite this fact – so my father sent me a clip in a local Kentucky paper about a couple who took their wedding photos at the OG (gross!) and, because of that, won a free trip from the OG to Italy. The only good news? This couple will experience authentic Italian food for once when they get over there instead of the microwaved-piece-of-crap they feed you at the OG.
- My dad instilled in me at a young age a love for Chevy Chase. We would see every movie he made when it came out, and, like many families, Christmas Vacation was a must-watch at any time of the year in our household. Too bad he's a total jerk. Fletch is still awesome, though.
- Back to football (I swear): Tank Bigsby showed why he is so good on Saturday night despite what I would call okay blocking by the offensive line. Give him just a little bit of space, and he can do damage. It's too bad his big run had to come back. That was special.
- That throw from Robby Ashford to Ja'Varrius Johnson? Chef's kiss. Let's see more of that, and then you can convince me that Ashford is the man for the full-time job.
- Cam Riley = beast. That is all.
- Here's my idea for a promotion for a football game: 1980s night. No cellphones are allowed into the stadium, the big screen can only play graphics that were available during that decade, and Auburn comes out wearing the tearaway jerseys and huge shoulder pads that every player used to wear. Of course, if the Tigers want to run the option during this game as well, even better. Oh, and paper shakers!
- The NFL season officially kicks off tonight, so I'm ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to disappoint me again. I liked it better when they were just awful.
- The interview room following Saturday's game was extremely crowded, and that was just after a game against Mercer. So there might be a fire hazard once Penn State and LSU arrive with their media.
- I have fallen into the Tik Tok trap, catching myself on Wednesday morning watching it for two hours straight without realizing it. I have never been more disgusted with myself.
- When people out in public say, "Are you Stultzy?" I feel like I'm meeting someone on a blind date from a Craigslist ad. I mean, not that I would know anything about that. Yeah, let's move on. (Seriously, I love when people say hi. It makes my day!)
- Looking at the basketball schedule, the biggest home games will be Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee, three teams that beat Auburn in their places last year. Bruce Pearl will have no mercy.
- Portland State sacked San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro seven times this past Saturday. I will be shocked if Auburn doesn't get into double digits in that category.
- Let's check in on Gene Chizik's job performance at UNC and … GAHHHHHHHHH!!!!! How do you possibly give up 40 points in one quarter?
- Lastly, an update on my golf game: I'm not going to name him. Let's call him T. Maxwell. No, that is too obvious. Troy M. He was so confident after he took a big lead against me during the first nine holes of golf, only to be shocked when I came back on the back nine and tied him. It was pure Tiger-esque by me. The lesson? Don't let me get five beers inside of me, or I will whip your butt at golf. On the other hand, Mike Harrison whipped my butt for $20. And yes, I was told to put this in by them both.