We've reached the month of November on the calendar, which means a few things. First, the worst holiday of the year, Halloween, is done with, while the best holiday, Thanksgiving, is just a few weeks away. Second, the last month of the college football regular season has arrived, which is always a sad time of the year. But finally, basketball season is here, and with that, Bruce Pearl's squad will take the floor tonight at Neville Arena to battle AUM in an exhibition game before opening the schedule next Friday in South Dakota against Baylor. So, how will the Tigers be this season? I think they have a shot at being pretty good, especially offensively, where they have upgraded in both shooters and size. Additionally, Johni Broome's confidence and play are at an all-time high, while the point guard situation is talented but inexperienced. It should be yet another exciting season with Pearl at the helm. Let's get into some ramblings.

- It was strange not seeing my friend Mike Leach on the sidelines on Saturday when Mississippi State came to town. I know I wrote about our friendship after his passing, but that man got me through some tough times. It was good to see a couple of his former assistants, though. - I found myself letting out a little guffaw (trademark, Jay G. Tate) after Hugh Freeze got done addressing the Tigers scoring only three points in the second half against MSU during his press conference on Monday only because it was so fresh to see a coach not go into coachspeak when explaining something. Also, that question had already been asked on Saturday following the game. - Mindlessly listening to SiriusXM the other day, Britney Spears' "Oops! ... I Did It Again" came on, and I had totally forgotten about the bridge where she's talking to a man who dove to the bottom of the sea to get the famous necklace from the movie Titanic. What a dated reference. Also, that old lady in the movie was greedy as hell for tossing that thing away at the end. I'm pretty sure I yelled at the movie screen in the cinema when she did that. - Titanic came out in my junior year of high school, and it got me thinking about how weird the ages of 5-18 are for everyone. You have this core group of friends that you swear you will be friends with forever, and then BOOM! You graduate and see or talk to maybe five percent of them ever again. That may not be the case for some, but it is for me. - The Michigan sign-stealing scandal is hilarious to me only because of the amount of effort this guy put into getting onto the sidelines and having friends record other team's play calls. And if Jim Harbaugh denies knowing anything about it, and you believe that, well, I feel sorry for you. There's no way other coaches are aware of it, and he's not. No chance. - For as long as I can remember, we had a pool table in our basement in the house I grew up in. Now, that is a normal thing, but we weren't precisely pool players, nor was my father. And I don't remember it ever being used for parties or during sleepovers except for a base for a ping pong table. So my question is this: why did we have a pool table? - Lance Leipold should garner attention from other schools after what he has done at Kansas. He took over a program in way worse shape than anyone can imagine and has made them competitive, including the upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday. I'm certain some bigger schools with openings will be calling.