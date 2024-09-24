Five home games in a row to start a season is way too much for everyone. My job is easy compared to the fans who come from afar, have to set up their tailgates and then sit in the stands for hours to cheer on the Tigers. Anyone coming to the Oklahoma game after attending the first four has my total respect. That's a lot of time, energy, money and effort. Of course, it is also the greatest time on the calendar, but the SEC did Auburn dirty with no October home games. October weather is the best, no matter where you live in the United States. It's still warm, but that evening chill mixed with a college football game is fantastic. It's not 90 degrees when the sun goes down anymore, and you don't have to change shirts halfway through the game to escape drowning in sweat. So, props to all of you who have come to the Plains every weekend. Heck, make that props to anyone who made it to three or more. It's not easy, and it would make sense in a lot of ways to sit at home. Enjoy Jordan-Hare Stadium one more time before we have a month off. Also, don't do this again, Greg Sankey. Now, let's get into some ramblings.

Advertisement

- Big applause goes to the Auburn University Marching Band and alumni band for playing the theme of the classic movie Animal House at halftime of the New Mexico game. I love that song, even if there are many problems with the film if you want to look back at it. My favorite exchange in the movie? Jennings: Teaching is just a way to pay the bills until I finish my novel. Boon: How long you been workin' on it? Jennings: Four and a half years. Pinto: It must be very good. Jennings: It's a piece of sh*t. Would anyone like to smoke some pot? That gets me every single time. - Auburn hasn't had a wide receiver go for more than 1,000 yards since Ronnie Daniels in 1999. That's both an amazing and depressing stat. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has a shot to break that streak this year, though. - Since I will be traveling to Athens next weekend to cover the matchup against Georgia, I am, of course, stopping in Duluth to have dinner at Frankie's Steakhouse with a friend. If you haven't been, it's fantastic. And I know I have said this once or twice before. - You know who must have been the happiest baseball player to ever have a road trip coming up? The centerfielder for the New York Giants back when they played at the Polo Grounds. Just look at that expansive area to cover. I would request a trade. - I'm reasonably patient, but while waiting to get my haircut the other day (yes, I pay to have it buzzed), the barber kept talking for minutes while not cutting the guy's hair. It almost drove me insane. - It's relaxing knowing that the Cincinnati Bengals season is basically done after starting 0-3. That frees up my Sundays for other activities like, I don't know, golf. - Let's get this out of the way: Hugh Freeze has not played golf and will not play it during the season. All the threads trying to claim otherwise are wrong. Happy? Good. - I am making a plea to the University of Oklahoma once again: do not bring your band. Auburn fans do not want to hear "Boomer Sooner" five thousand times during the game. Much appreciated.