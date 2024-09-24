PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
STULTZ: Rambling into Week 5 of five straight home games

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Five home games in a row to start a season is way too much for everyone. My job is easy compared to the fans who come from afar, have to set up their tailgates and then sit in the stands for hours to cheer on the Tigers. Anyone coming to the Oklahoma game after attending the first four has my total respect. That's a lot of time, energy, money and effort.

Of course, it is also the greatest time on the calendar, but the SEC did Auburn dirty with no October home games. October weather is the best, no matter where you live in the United States. It's still warm, but that evening chill mixed with a college football game is fantastic. It's not 90 degrees when the sun goes down anymore, and you don't have to change shirts halfway through the game to escape drowning in sweat.

So, props to all of you who have come to the Plains every weekend. Heck, make that props to anyone who made it to three or more. It's not easy, and it would make sense in a lot of ways to sit at home. Enjoy Jordan-Hare Stadium one more time before we have a month off. Also, don't do this again, Greg Sankey. Now, let's get into some ramblings.

- Big applause goes to the Auburn University Marching Band and alumni band for playing the theme of the classic movie Animal House at halftime of the New Mexico game. I love that song, even if there are many problems with the film if you want to look back at it. My favorite exchange in the movie?

Jennings: Teaching is just a way to pay the bills until I finish my novel.

Boon: How long you been workin' on it?

Jennings: Four and a half years.

Pinto: It must be very good.

Jennings: It's a piece of sh*t. Would anyone like to smoke some pot?

That gets me every single time.

- Auburn hasn't had a wide receiver go for more than 1,000 yards since Ronnie Daniels in 1999. That's both an amazing and depressing stat. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has a shot to break that streak this year, though.

- Since I will be traveling to Athens next weekend to cover the matchup against Georgia, I am, of course, stopping in Duluth to have dinner at Frankie's Steakhouse with a friend. If you haven't been, it's fantastic. And I know I have said this once or twice before.

- You know who must have been the happiest baseball player to ever have a road trip coming up? The centerfielder for the New York Giants back when they played at the Polo Grounds. Just look at that expansive area to cover. I would request a trade.

- I'm reasonably patient, but while waiting to get my haircut the other day (yes, I pay to have it buzzed), the barber kept talking for minutes while not cutting the guy's hair. It almost drove me insane.

- It's relaxing knowing that the Cincinnati Bengals season is basically done after starting 0-3. That frees up my Sundays for other activities like, I don't know, golf.

- Let's get this out of the way: Hugh Freeze has not played golf and will not play it during the season. All the threads trying to claim otherwise are wrong. Happy? Good.

- I am making a plea to the University of Oklahoma once again: do not bring your band. Auburn fans do not want to hear "Boomer Sooner" five thousand times during the game. Much appreciated.

- As a regular consumer of Korean food, I highly recommend trying tteokbokki as an appetizer. I am not steering you wrong.

- I've been surprised by the lack of time Bryce Cain has played so far this year, but fumbling in the fourth quarter in the season-opening blowout of Alabama A&M likely did him no favors. I still think he will be a star.

- TikTok of the Week: These sounds will bring back fond memories if you grew up in the 1980s (or early 90s). The first one reminds me of Sunday night when The Simpsons ended, and I realized I had school in the morning. That was always the worst.

- Saturday is a winnable game for Auburn, and they need it badly. It wouldn't be optimal to go into October 2-3 and face Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky on the road. If ever there was a time for wacky Auburn to come out, it would be against the Sooners.

- I don't follow the Dov Klieman account on Twitter/X, but apparently, it's a troll account that tries to make players look bad. What they tried to do to Payton Thorne was dumb as hell. He might be struggling a bit playing quarterback, but Thorne is a great kid who has done everything the right way during this challenging time.

- Finally, much like Bryan Matthews' Monday Musings and his deal with Uncle Keith's Red Sauce (I hear you can order it online and use the code BMATT15 to get a 15 percent discount), I am still looking for a sponsor for my weekly ramblings. I would publish my number and tell you to contact me if interested, but people at a particular golf club already did that for me during the Cal game.

