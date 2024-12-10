STULTZ: Rambling into the holidays

So that was my favorite tradition growing up, as I am confident everyone reading had theirs. It's the most magical time of the year, with families gathering worldwide to celebrate, so let's get into some ramblings. No Froot Loops are required.

That was something I couldn't do growing up when Christmas Eve was the biggest day of the year. The festivities at my grandmother's house didn't begin until 5 p.m., so even though I was notorious for waking up the latest in my household, this little guy was up at 8 a.m., ready to open up some presents. The next day on actual Christmas? Oh, you know I would want to sleep in, but my brother and sister had other ideas. The one infamous story in our family is when I made everyone wait until I finished my Froot Loops before one present could be unwrapped. I'm not a morning person!

We are 15 days away from Christmas and, if you are like me, you haven't done an iota of shopping so far for your friends and loved ones. Much like last year, I will be returning to my hometown in Kentucky to visit my parents, eat poorly for five days and sleep more than it seems a 43-year-old man should.

- Miles Kelly has the smoothest jump shot I have seen in college basketball in quite some time. It just looks so pure and that it will go in every single time.

- It's genius what Corona has done with its Christmas advertising over the past 30-plus years. Instead of spending millions every year to grab someone's attention with a brand new commercial, Corona has a 10-second ad that has remained the same and is as catching as any of the rest. Kudos to them for that.

- I'm looking forward to seeing where Robby Ashford ends up in his never-ending quest to prove that he can play quarterback in college. He would make a helluva safety.

- It was good to see Denver Jones bounce back against Richmond after a tough game in the loss to Duke. He's vital to this team making a deep run in March.

- I wrote about the Cameron Indoor experience, but I left one thing out of my column: where, exactly, were the concession stands? Also, since they haven't upgraded the arena in seemingly 80 years, do they take credit cards?

- The reaction of Alabama fans and the media to not getting into the playoffs is certainly something.

- Hallmark Christmas Movie Alert: I watched the Kansas City Chiefs-centered movie while waiting for my flight in Raleigh on Thursday and, well, it was awful. It had a fantastic cast, but the chemistry between the actors was terrible. Also, they made Kansas City seem like a town of 5,000 people. I have many more thoughts, but I don't want this piece to go 2,000 words.

- Netflix Christmas Movie Alert: Don't waste time watching Christmas in Notting Hill. It's worse than the Chiefs one, and the ending is infuriating. The guy playing the star soccer player was as believable as if I played the role.

- I'm not sure how everyone else feels, but I was happy that Texas wasn't able to win the SEC title in its first year in the conference. Yes, it resulted in Georgia winning it, but that's the lesser of two evils in my mind.

- Speaking of, Kirby Smart complaining about UGA's schedule this season is ironic after feasting on the weak SEC East for years.

- She doesn't get enough credit for what she accomplished, but Karen Hoppa deserves it after her retirement as Auburn's women's soccer coach. She continually had them in the NCAA Tournament and basically built the program. Now, the Tigers are in great hands with James Armstrong in charge.

- Why, at the SEC Championship Game, do they not get kids from, you know, actual SEC schools for the Dr. Pepper Tutition Shootout?

- It seems that burning bridges doesn't matter in the college football coaching world. It started with Bobby Petrino returning to Arkansas and continued with UCF welcoming back Scott Frost. Now, Rich Rodriguez could be making a return to WVU. Mountaineer fans were ready to set every couch on fire in anger after he left Morgantown for the Michigan job.

- TikTok of the Week: Remember cruising? I know kids nowadays don't do this, but back in the 1980s-90s, it was quite popular on Friday and Saturday nights. Was it stupid? Of course. A major waste of time? Absolutely. Was it the only thing to do after the mall closed? Yes. This report from Warren County, KY, is hilarious and a trek back in time.

- If anyone is looking for a holiday present for me, I would really like to make my first hole-in-one in my life. In fact, I'm heading to the mall to ask Santa for it.

- Finally, Auburn has the early game on Saturday in Atlanta, allowing Tiger fans from the surrounding area to make the trip up and back on the same day. That probably doesn't please the hotels and restaurants surrounding State Farm Arena, but it does me.