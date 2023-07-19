Yes, it's a new era for Auburn football as Freeze and his staff attempt to rebuild what was basically left for dead. All of the controversy about his hire is gone; only the results matter when the Tigers take the field on September 2 against UMass. While a black cloud foreshadowed last season, the sunny skies of Tuesday morning showed what was possible for this program.

This year in Nashville? Well, a vast storm did come through, but it was nice enough to hold off until Hugh Freeze and the three Auburn players were already done speaking with the media throng.

NASHVILLE | When Auburn's head coach took the podium at SEC Media Days last year, a thunderstorm erupted over downtown Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame, so much that you could hear the heavy drops falling on the roof of the building next to the Omni Hotel.

- Derek Mason throwing shade at his former Auburn boss was not the day's highlight, but it certainly came close. One day many of these coaches will open up about their experience working for you know who. I will be there for every last story.

- I overheard some reporter say of Auburn's player representatives, "Boy, they really brought the star power for us." Sir, they are great leaders and absolutely owe you nothing. The guy didn't even cover Auburn.

- I wrote about this on Tuesday, but Elijah McAllister is an exceptional human being. So many great things ahead for him.

- Luke Deal was appearing at the podium when I thought about bringing up the time I saw one of his drives hit a house on the golf course, but he's such a good kid.

- Kirby Smart seemed more worried about the complacency of his team than, you know, all of the troublesome stuff going on off the field for the Bulldogs.

- Where in the world did Zach Arnett's southern accent come from? He's only been in Mississippi since 2020. Also, he has perfected Nick Saban's use of "aight" at the end of sentences. I'm confident he's practiced that.

- Brent Venables continuing to take shots at opposing coaches and programs seems like insecurity. He just got demolished by Deion Sanders in a war of words after calling out the Colorado coach. He should worry more about coaching than everyone else. Oh, and even though the previous regime happened, Auburn lucked out by not getting him.

