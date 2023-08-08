The pads are popping, whistles are blowing and coaches are screaming at players to pick up the tempo. Ahhhh, yes, Auburn football is back, and after two years of purgatory, fans are looking forward to the Tigers taking the field. The energy and enthusiasm are back surrounding the program as Hugh Freeze and his staff have restored pride on the Plains. Now, will that lead to a championship season? Likely not. It will take time for Auburn to become the Auburn we know again, but the pieces are being put together for that to happen as the Tigers continue to light it up on the recruiting trail. Heck, the excitement is even palpable on the beat as we media members are hyped about covering this team. The dog days of August have arrived, and we are less than four weeks from kickoff. I figured it was a great time to get into some ramblings.

Hugh Freeze speaks to the team during practice. (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

- In Athens, Ga., I saw a food truck from The Varsity. Nothing like getting an upset stomach while on the run. I did not partake in it. - Marcus Harris has transformed his body from stud to Thor this offseason. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do on the field alongside Justin Rogers. - Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour, was at the football facility last week, and it got a little weird when he showed us the new shoes his company is putting out. He even took one of them off (sans socks) and showed us why it is so great. I asked him what size they were because I was going to ask if I could have them, but he didn't respond. He seemed like a great guy. Also, the name of my English Premier League team this year is now Kevin Plank's Feet. - After the players threw Freeze into the pool during Big Cat Weekend following the flip of Perry Thompson, I asked Walker White if anyone checked with the head coach to see if he could actually swim. He can, but that would have resulted in a funny moment if he couldn't. - I know all the coaches are saying the right things when it comes to the quarterback competition, but I have no reason to believe that it won't be Payton Thorne taking the first snaps against UMass. He's come in and showed why he was a two-time captain at Michigan State. You would hope that leads to production on the field. - Help me out here: what is the appropriate amount of time to wait at a green light before honking at the car in front of you if they aren't moving? Three seconds? Five seconds? I feel as if the time goes up the further south you are. - Staying on driving, if you have a newborn baby in the car while driving through Atlanta, can you legally get in the HOV lane, or does it have to be two adults?

Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts meets with the media on Monday. (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)