STULTZ: Pressure? Please. Tigers keeping it loose

"I feel like we're best when we're having fun," Smith said. "We're best when we're loose."

Despite all the expectations and pressure that comes with March Madness, it's all part of this Auburn team keeping themselves relaxed.

GREENVILLE | Walker Kessler joked that Jabari Smith wouldn't be able to dunk on him the way he did the poor Jacksonville State defender. K.D. Johnson turned a question from the media into his own question, asking if they had seen that crazy slam by Smith. At least five times while his players talked, Bruce Pearl broke out into a laugh.

The Tigers looked at their best on Friday in the opening-round win, playing suffocating defense and scoring 25 fastbreak points as they pulled away from the Gamecocks. Everyone contributed as four players – Smith, Kessler, Johnson and Allen Flanigan – scored 10 or more points.

Their coach was delighted in the way they came out and performed.

"Sometimes you can want something so bad that it gets in the way of your performance," Pearl said. "I thought they did a good job."

But, if Jabari's dunk was the highlight of the game (and it was), the trio on the dais during the press conference exemplified how close this team has become over the past year. Kessler drew laughs when he gave a Gregg Popovich-like four-word answer about his health. The center even complimented one of his answers to another question.

Johnson talked about how often the referees ask him to tuck his shirt in, stating he prefers to keep it out because it feels … well … looser.

Pearl watched it all beaming like a proud father. And he even got in on the act, asking if he was allowed not to answer a question. The specific question was on how he would defend Jabari. That's a question many coaches have wanted the answer to all season.

As the Tigers get deeper into the tournament, the pressure will intensify. Don't expect this Auburn team to change. They will keep it loose.