STULTZ: March will come, but savor this Auburn team now

Those moments will come, but right now, let's take a look at what we currently have happening at Auburn. One of the most incredible home-court environments in college basketball? Check. Team chemistry you could never create in a lab? Absolutely.

That can happen in athletics as well. There's a lot of hype right now of what this Auburn team can achieve in March Madness, the fact the Tigers have a legit chance at a run at another Final Four and, gasp, a shot at winning it all. Yet it is only the beginning of January, and even the SEC Tournament is still two months away.

It's human nature to look forward and not stay in the moment. I know I'm often guilty of this. It's easy to get lost in what the future holds and ignore great times when they happen right in front of you.

Let's take in every second of Jabari Smith Jr., who will most likely become Auburn's highest draft pick in program history, and each smooth jumper he drains as if he is alone on the court in the backyard of your house. He's only here for one season, and talents like him don't come around often at any program.

In fact, this roster is only around for one year. Walker Kessler, much like Jabari, is off to the NBA after this season, along with his rejections that make opponents think long and hard about coming back into the lane ever again. Zep Jasper getting into the face – both literally and figuratively – of the opposing ball-handler is a short stay on the Plains.

It's fun to have a team capable of reaching the apex of their sport. Unfortunately, Auburn fans were somewhat stolen of that during the football team's trek to the 2010 national title due to the Cam Newton saga. Even the slap on the wrist from the NCAA in December isn't enough to stop the Tigers' faithful from enjoying this ride.

But, like a roller coaster, every turn and twist should be enjoyed, not just the big hill at the end. Each time K.D. Johnson throws himself on the floor for a loose ball, Wendell Green Jr. shot from near the logo and dunk slammed down by Devan Cambridge; enjoy it. Start on Saturday with the matchup against Florida. Take in the atmosphere in Auburn Arena, whether in person or watching on television. Don't fret about what the next game holds, even if it is a matchup against rival Alabama.

One of my resolutions for 2022 was to live in the moment. Easier said than done, right? There's always that part of your brain that will flash forward to what comes next. As I said, it's human nature.

So, I challenge every Auburn fan to do this: appreciate every moment you get to watch this talented and selfless team play. Relish the video clips of the Tigers off the court as well. Oh, and I know it's difficult, but enjoy those close battles that have your heart beating at a rapid pace.

March will come, but it can wait its turn for right now. Take the motto from the final song of the Broadway show Rent: no day but today.

Savor this team – this talented, hard-working, never-give-up team – and season because, before you know it, it will be over. I think that's a pretty good reason to live in the present.