STULTZ: K.D. Johnson epitomizes Auburn's greatness

Right after hitting a three-pointer with 3:46 to go on Tuesday night and putting the final dagger in the lowering coffin of Alabama’s chances against No. 1 Auburn, K.D. Johnson jumped and skipped down the floor. Then, when he saw Nate Oats decide to call a timeout, the guard went rushing past the Crimson Tide bench, past the opposing basket and into the waiting arms of a mob of students delighted to have him on their side. Yes, Johnson’s tenacity gets a lot of attention. I noticed it the first time viewing an Auburn practice in the preseason. He plays with a thousand chips on his sturdy shoulders and brings an attitude of never backing down. He’s fearless. When Johnson is driving into the lane with the ball, he’s a mixture of a rhinoceros trying to ram down a gate and a bowling ball aggressively going down the lane, and it doesn’t matter who is in his way. No, whether height or weight advantage they might have, that defender better be ready. He’s not shying away from contact. He’s the one instigating it. More often than not, Johnson is either coming out with a bucket or going to the free-throw line after getting knocked down to the floor like all ten pins on a strike.

K.D. Johnson celebrates after hitting a three against Alabama. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

With the Tigers down one in the final minutes against Missouri last Tuesday and the No. 1 ranking on the line, Johnson came through with two heroic baskets, including the and-one to give Auburn the lead. That mentality gives his team confidence, and the Tigers feed off him. When Johnson is on defense, he instantly gets into the head of the opponents. He’s the worst person to play against and the best person to play alongside. From the opening tip to the last second, he’s going non-stop, a never-ending source of energy that plays faster than your local driver on the German Autobahn. He’s feisty. When you can almost get into a scrap with a player from Yale who spent his days at a private boarding school in New England, you know you have the ability to make people angry. He blurs the line between aggression and outright insanity and knows precisely when to throw it up in extra gear. Just ask Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. After draining a three against the Sooners on Saturday, Johnson seemed to say something to the coach. Moser immediately started yelling at the referees instead of focusing on his team. A win-win for Auburn if you ask me. Like his coach Bruce Pearl, Johnson gets underneath the skin by winning and smiling. Oh, yes. Those smiles. And those tough-looking grimaces. And the variety of faces Johnson makes as if he knows he’s about to become yet another meme in a number of them. Someone could make a photo book of just his facial reactions and sell them out in minutes to Auburn fans who can’t get enough of K.D.

K.D. Johnson celebrates a basket. (Auburn Athletics)