STULTZ: Jabari now has chip on his shoulder. Good luck, NBA

Going into Thursday, all signs pointed toward Smith's name being the first called by Adam Silver. But something strange happened. Paolo Banchero from Duke took the phone call first from the Orlando Magic. Then, in an even more shocking development, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. You could almost feel the stomach drop out of Smith's body. And, watching it with many Auburn fans, the attitude was the same.

Jabari Smith's face showed it all. He wasn't happy despite being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Not even one bit. The former Auburn superstar looked, if anything, pissed. It's not a look you see much on Smith.

Forget that for now, though. Focus on the positives, and that is once again the look on Jabari's face when his lifelong dream came true. There's now an extra chip on his shoulder, a reason to work out those additional 30 minutes to show that the Magic and Thunder made a huge mistake. Not to make comparisons, but the same anger lit a fire under Michael Jordan after being selected third. Smith will never admit it, but the expectation of being the first pick was there.

Also a positive? The pressure of being the top overall pick is off him. He's not expected to be a savior for a franchise that has done jack squat such as the Magic since Dwight Howard led them to the NBA Finals in 2009 (Jabari was six years old) just to get crushed by the Los Angeles Lakers. So it could very well be a blessing that he didn't end up there, and from the look on his face, he's going to make it his mission to remind those two teams that they passed up on him.

In Jabari's style, he won't make a big deal about it. He will say all the right things, show up to preseason camp and blend in as well with his teammates as he did at Auburn. That's his style, his upbringing. On the outside, it will be the man we all saw as a great representative of Auburn we witnessed all season. He'll win over Rockets fans' hearts as his jersey flies off the racks at record paces. The Rocket City could very well become Jabari City in due time.

But for now, the man is angry, and it won't disappear after getting to the Rockets or remembering that he's making millions of dollars to play basketball. Winners aren't built like that, and Jabari Smith is a winner. He took it personally when a coach called out one of his teammates in Walker Kessler, yelling at Syracuse's Jim Boeheim during a November game. He took up for everyone on the team and, even as a freshman, proved to be a leader that the Tigers needed and counted on.

This insult, if you can call it one, and I certainly would, is even more personal. In his mind, I can almost guarantee that Smith thinks he was the top player in this year's draft. Heck, he even said as much. So, to fall two spots below where he believes he belonged will always be on his mind.

I had never seen him look mad in a year of covering Jabari unless it was on the court. That changed on Thursday night as Banchero and Holmgren were selected before him. The Rockets got a gift thanks to the incompetence of two other franchises.

Jabari will remind them of that for years to come.