STULTZ: Jabari and the start of something special

The star arrived back on stage for a final curtain call more than an hour after the happy crowd had exited. He came carrying a pair of shoes, his audience now just a father and his young son wanting to get just a glimpse of a star rising right before their eyes. An autograph or two got signed. A picture was captured. The shoes the star had just worn to put on a dazzling performance given to the youngster. It's precisely who Jabari Smith Jr. is and why he has become such a phenomenon in a short amount of time at Auburn. The freshman had possibly the best game of his career, scoring 31 points, hitting a season-high seven three-pointers as No. 2 Auburn overcame a slow start to rout Vanderbilt, 94-80, to run its record to 24-2.

Jabari Smith celebrates a basket against Vanderbilt. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

Now the biggest name on campus and possibly college basketball, Smith has shown humility since he arrived. It was first noticeable during preseason workouts. A five-star and the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with Auburn, the Fayetteville, Ga., native refused to let himself rest on what he had already achieved so young. It was about getting better every day. If his team had lost in an intrasquad scrimmage, Smith wasn't going to let his teammates down again. He showed the flashes of brilliance that everyone expected, and man did it look easy. There's a smoothness to everything the 6-foot-10 forward does. It's as if he's training for this moment since bouncing a basketball while still likely wearing diapers. It's normal for a freshman – a teenager – to struggle when the bright lights hit, and the public eye has you squarely set as the next big thing. Not Jabari. His answers are always well-thought-out, often passing compliments on to his teammates. Smith's interactions with fans have been almost more enjoyable to watch than him pulling up from 23 feet and draining a jumper in an opponent's helpless face. He talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to enjoying the college experience, being seen on the sidelines of football and women's basketball games and throwing his support behind his fellow student-athletes. His game speaks for itself. But, while Smith's offense gets a lot of the headlines, his defense falls under the radar. Well, that is, except for the dozens of NBA scouts that now travel to whatever arena Jabari happens to be playing in that particular day.

Jabari Smith guards Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)