It's already at an eight on the craziness scale. Bryan Harsin's tenure on the Plains is on life support, and the people that control the university already have one hand on the plug ready to pull. Two coaches with no ties to the SEC until last year are in charge of two of the conference's longtime top programs. Brian Kelly took his fam-u-lee to Baton Rouge and immediately started dancing as if he was auditioning for a role in "A Chorus Line."

Yes, Auburn-LSU has always been bizarre, insane and every other synonym for bat-crap crazy. So why would this year be any different?

We've had earthquakes. There have been phantom whistles, late and miraculous touchdown passes, missed extra points canceled by penalties, hurricanes and coach firings. A frigging fire seemed to consume the southeast side of Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1996, only to be across the street and wrecking the old gymnasium.

So there's no telling what could happen when the two Tigers meet on Saturday. Really, anything is possible. An intoxicated LSU fan – yes, that might be redundant all considering – might sneak in a slingshot and aim at the eagle during his flight. The two bands could beef at halftime and start a brawl with only the tuba sections coming out alive. Auburn's offense could, you know, be explosive.

Kelly could burst a blood vessel after a false start penalty. Harsin might pull a Damon Duval and "peace out" on the giant video screen. Greg Sankey, hellbent on world domination, could finally appoint me as the conference ambassador to Europe. The ghost of Shug Jordan may rise from midfield and demand that Auburn runs the damn ball.

Power outage. A rain storm with no clouds. Aubie going rogue and body slamming a referee. Actually, SEC officials being competent, but that's a pipe dream.

Everything and anything is on the playsheet as Auburn and LSU meet for the 56th time in a rivalry that should have already been examined with a 30 for 30. If you think it is just going to be a standard game, you need a history lesson. Nothing is the norm. Call it the Cajun voodoo that the Bayou Bengals bring. Or the non-stop complexity that is the Auburn football program. Teams going out of their way to make the easy look hard.

Bo Nix proved the oddity of this annual game with that "No! No! No! No! What is he doing? No! No! Oh no … OH YES!!!" scramble in Baton Rouge last season. I wonder if that will be one of the highlights shown? Also, how would the crowd react to seeing a Nix highlight in the first place?

I'm prepared for the deranged, demented and unhinged. Actually, I'm cheering for that. Who wants normalcy when you can have the disturbed? That's no fun. That's boring. No one wants boring.

We want all the insanity. The more, the better. Going to 14 overtimes with the score still 0-0. Rich McGlynn taking over the PA mic to declare himself the King of Auburn Athletics. Derick Hall ripping Jayden Daniel's esophagus out while chanting, "Kali Ma! Kali Ma!"

It's Auburn-LSU. Let's get weird.