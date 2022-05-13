STULTZ: Harsin's golfing and yelling fore at the Regions Pro-Am

After spending all day watching some golf, imbibing in some beverages and realizing that I will never be able to qualify for the Champions Tour in nine years, here is my report back from a great day at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

So, when a friend who I will mention later invited me up for the chance to watch the Regions Tradition Pro-Am featuring Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and legends such as Charles Barkley and Bo Jackson, I jumped on that opportunity quicker than pulling out my 3-wood when I get to the tee box. (My driver and I have divorced permanently.)

It’s no secret that I love golf. I enjoy going out on the course, having a few beers, trying to beat a score that I should never set for myself and everything else that goes into the game. It’s my idea of a great day, even if I went 13 years of my life without picking up a club. Of course, living in major northern cities will do that to you

- I’m not going to say how I know this, but apparently, Bryan Harsin ran out of balls by the back nine and had to be sent some. No one knows how many the Auburn coach started with, but that points toward a downward first nine. He does have a good swing, though.

- Bo, Barkley, Dale Murphy, John Daly and … Taylor Hicks? Not only did this fivesome take its sweet time on each hole, but that pairing makes no sense until you find out that Hicks is great friends with those guys. I’m still wondering how in the heck he won American Idol.

- Greg Byrne and Nate Oats drove past me in a cart, and I’m pretty certain no one knew who they were, to the point where they seemed just to be waving at random people hoping to get noticed. I suppose when you are the guy who didn’t hire Nick Saban and the guy who is second fiddle in his home state, people aren’t impressed.

- Speaking of Saban, I didn’t see him much yesterday but was aware that he was there due to the lingering Bama media around Paul Finebaum waiting for the host to say something to them.

- Some people love to party, and then there is Daly. I watched as the professional golfer drank for a good four hours with some buddies while fans kept approaching him with photo and autograph requests. While the rest of the golfers were, I’m guessing, at their rented homes ironing their polo shirts and pants, Daly was having the time of his life. On a Wednesday afternoon. In Hoover, Alabama.

- Speaking of great times, here is the moment that I thank my amazing friend David Feemster for inviting me up for the pro-am and making sure that my cup was never empty despite him and I nearing a fight every hour or so. If you ever get the chance to hang around the two of us, we actually do love each other but don’t like to show it, prompting one guy hanging out with us to say, “You guys are brutal to each other.” Also, props to Emily Sanders for putting up with us. That’s a monumental task.

- On Clouds are the Michael Jordan’s of 2022, if only for men over the age of 40. Much like I did at The Masters, I counted how many pairs I saw during the day. I lost track after approximately 150.

- There are some exciting players on the PGA Champions Tour, but most of them weren’t anywhere to be seen on Wednesday. I mean, Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk and Padraig Harrington seem nice enough, but where are the Fred Couples of the world?

- Hate to say it, but Saban and Smart also have great golf swings, with the Georgia's coach being a little better. Of course, he's also 25 years or so younger so that might help.