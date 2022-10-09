Yes, the head coach is frustrated after another blowout loss to one of Auburn's major rivals.

ATHENS | Bryan Harsin says he's frustrated. Actually, he's freaking frustrated. Frustrated as hell, in fact, over the number of penalties on Saturday that stopped any momentum the offense had against Georgia.

Fans are frustrated at the second-half collapses. They are frustrated with an anemic offense that sometimes looks like they couldn't score on a high school team. Frustrated by going into a rivalry game with no hope, no faith that the Tigers can possibly change the recent domination of the Bulldogs or, if you want to be honest, not get run off the field by Kirby Smart's team.

They're frustrated by your lack of explanation game after game on why the same things keep happening. Asked about putting up just 40 yards in the third quarter when the game was still in reach, Harsin put up a quote for the ages.

"I think part of the struggle is you're playing good teams," he said.

Really? Playing good teams? No crap, Sherlock. You're not at Boise State anymore. You're in the SEC. What did you expect? The same weak schedule to follow you to Auburn?

There's also the quote from his Monday press conference when asked about the same issues in the second half. He so confidently told everyone in the room that he and the coaches know the reasons that the struggles are happening, but it is obvious to everyone with a brain that that isn't the case.

So yeah, the fans are frustrated. But do you want more? Of course.

Fans are frustrated by a recruiting class ranked 50th in the country right now, behind those powerhouse programs such as NC State, Memphis and Arizona, just to name a few. Frustrated with the lack of effort you seem to put in on the recruiting trail. It makes Tony Barbee look like a workhorse in that area.

They're frustrated by your lack of outreach in the community when you need all the goodwill you can possibly garner. No, they certainly don't expect you to be exactly like Bruce Pearl and kiss every woman, man and baby in the vicinity of Lee County. Still, the effort you have made – leaving Tiger Talk without saying a word or posing for a picture with any fans – is nonexistent.

Listen, winning can cure all, but when you are 9-10 in your tenure, there's no solving anything. There are a lot of deficiencies you can overcome when putting a checkmark in the win column. A lot of coaches would fail to win Mr. Congeniality.

So when you say you are frustrated, everyone gets it. The last year, fairly and unfairly, has been anything but fun. A five-game losing streak to end the season. A spectacle caused by those who live by the motto "Just Auburn Being Auburn" and disappointing efforts in critical games that could have turned the tide of your coaching tenure.

We understand. But here's what you need to understand: everyone is frustrated with you.