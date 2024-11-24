STULTZ: Frustration released in Jordan-Hare

We all witnessed what happened next in overtime. In a season where the Tigers routinely failed to grasp a win in the waning moments, karma finally came Auburn's way.

But Auburn's defense, which was worn out, was able to get the ball back for Payton Thorne and the offense one more time. So, with 2:33 left, 85 yards to drive, and the Tigers' bowl hopes on the line, Auburn flipped the script. And, for a second, it looked like it would be a go-ahead touchdown that got the Tigers the victory. Instead, Ian Vachon came on and nailed a 29-yard field goal.

AUBURN | It looked as if the same story was about to unfold at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. Trailing No. 15 Texas A&M 31-28 and with the ball with 4:01 left, the Tigers went three-and-out, lost six yards and had to punt back to the Aggies with 2:55 left.

Ultimately, it was Auburn 43, Texas A&M 41, and fans rushed the field so quickly that you had to fight to get out of the mob scene. The players danced with their fellow students, and for a good 30 minutes, a season's frustration was released on Pat Dye Field.

The frustration of not getting the job done at the end. Frustration from letting winnable games slip out of their hands. Frustration for the fans who continued to fill the stadium, only to leave disappointed. It started with an upset loss to Cal and grew more as Arkansas walked out of Auburn with a win. The losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt only made the frustration for everyone — players, coaches, fans — even more prevalent.

So when Marcel Reed's pass to Amari Daniels hit the turf in the south end zone, and the Tigers had once and for all pulled the upset, it was released.

"One thing I am so proud of is our locker room and continuing to fight," Hugh Freeze said after the madness. "No matter what people say, they have chosen to say that we are going to fight to the finish. There are cliffs that we have to climb, and there are opportunities for us to grow. Not only as players, but as men. I'm proud of how they've handled that with our staff. I'm thankful for our fans. They stuck with us, and what an atmosphere they've created for us to play and to honor our seniors."

A season that hadn't gone Auburn's way in many ways had finally gone the Tigers' way. Different script and a different finish. It was the proper way to send out a group of seniors who have been through so much during their time on the Plains.

Frustration released, and Auburn fans will be smiling about this win for a long time.