It's understandable. Hell, it is respectable that these emotions are still fresh after another second-half collapse against a mediocre Razorbacks' team. It would be easy for players to have checked out by now, with a bowl game merely a pipe dream and a second-straight losing season staring them right in the eyes.

AUBURN | The look on Derick Hall's face following Saturday's loss to Arkansas said it all. It was a mixture of frustration, anger and dejection. It is as if the growing number of losses – this is now Auburn's 10th in its last 13 games and four straight – has taken its toll on the senior captain.

And it would definitely be easy for Hall, a bonafide first or second-round draft pick, to make a business decision and focus on his future as an NFL player where he can earn millions to help support his family. We've seen college players make that choice numerous times, forgoing the rest of their college days to ensure that they would be in the best health when it came to the NFL Combine and draft.

"It's tough," Hall said. "Just losing in general. It's not really about this game."

He was speaking for himself, of course, but at the same time, he could have very well been speaking for everyone that loves the Auburn football program. There's a limit that you reach when you finally cave in and accept the results, and, as John Samuel Shenker pointed out, that is happening somewhat within the team.

"If you're fine with losing, then that's not what we need here," the tight end said. "That's become a problem within the team to some extent. It's not radiant, but guys are becoming okay with it, which is not okay."

But not with Hall, Shenker and the leaders that step up every week and answer for what just happened on the field. These men have taken the Auburn name on their jersey to heart, and as the season continues heading down a wayward path, the anger and hurt will grow. It was evident in the media room on Saturday. Robby Ashford echoed the words of Hall, using the word "suck" more than once to describe how he was currently feeling.

And here's the kicker: most of these players have never had to deal with losing on this level in their playing careers. They almost certainly came from high schools where they could dominate, earning enough attention to get offers from multiple FBS programs. When you are winning, things seem easy. Everyone loves and is saying great things about you.

That's not the case when you are 3-5, 1-4 in conference play, and dead last in the SEC West. This is not a familiar feeling for these guys; therefore, it is a complicated emotion to get used to handling.

It's probably not going to get any easier, either. This team has four games left to salvage a season that seemingly has no upward trajectory. But, unlike teams in the past, it is pretty clear they won't give up.

You could tell from the expressions on their faces Saturday afternoon. You could see the look in their eyes that they are absolutely sick of this losing feeling. You could sense the frustration boiling up, rising to a level that maybe even they didn't know resided inside their souls.

They care. And that in itself is commendable.