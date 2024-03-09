Jaylin Williams, also playing his last game in Neville, didn't go through the pregame honors after being saluted last season, but he made sure his final 40 minutes were memorable. His dunk-of-all-dunks brought the arena crowd to its feet and the noise level to a maximum. Williams seemed to hang in the air for five seconds, jumping over a Georgia player and slamming it so hard that you almost felt bad for the poor rim.

But the night, as it should, belonged to those Auburn players playing their last game in front of The Jungle. In pregame festivities, K.D. Johnson, Dylan Cardwell, Johni Broome, Chris Moore and Jalen Harper were honored on the floor. At halftime, a tribute video with the five discussing what Auburn meant to them ended with Cardwell breaking down in tears.

AUBURN | Denver Jones was the best player on the floor on Saturday evening in Neville Arena. That can't be argued against, as the junior finished with a season-high 21 points on a blistering 7-of-9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Moore, who saw his minutes drop in February only to see more time on the floor after the injury to Lior Berman, did what he always does: play defense, lead the team with communication and play the epitome of a role player. He also hit his only shot, a three from the wing.

And K.D.? Well, you knew something would be brewing against his former team and, in no surprise to anyone, he got rung for a technical foul after draining a three. Was it an iffy call? Sure. But there's no way Auburn fans would want to see him finish wearing an orange-and-blue jersey at home. It just fits.

Broome, the newest veteran to the team, didn't have his best game but finished with a solid 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. He also nailed 6-of-8 free throws, helping the Tigers stave off a late Bulldogs comeback attempt.

And then there is Cardwell. The man who has turned his college experience into a living dream, showing up shirtless on the jumbotron in Jordan-Hare Stadium and clamoring to the crowd for more love could come back. That's true. He could return for another year of grinning, laughing and hyping up the student section. Heck, I would if I were him. He has the life here. But there was no question how Auburn fans felt about him when he left the game for the final time with just more than a minute to go. If the loudest roar came for Williams' dunk (or when the student made the 94-foot putt for a car), the second was when Cardwell made both free throws at the 2:01 mark after Georgia made fouling him to put him at the line a mission.

As Bruce Pearl said after the game, these kids love Auburn and, in return, Auburn has loved them back. It was a fitting final game for these men who have worn the jersey well.