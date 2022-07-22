STULTZ: Egos, flights and other random thoughts from SEC Media Days

There are many reasons to love SEC Media Days, mainly because it means college football is just around the corner. The annual event showcases the power of the conference but also the passion and, if you will, downright insanity of it. There are grown men begging teenagers for autographs and selfies (more on this later) and media members asking inane questions of coaches. It resembles a circus, but not the scary type with clowns. Does it make sense? Of course. It’s fantastic to have an event where each school is represented by its coach and best players. But has it almost become a parody of itself? Possibly. Will I stop asking questions? Maybe. All in all, it’s a great thing to have and cover with interesting storylines and memories happening every July. Want some of mine from this year? I know you do. Here are my rambling thoughts from what occurred in Atlanta.

An Auburn helmet sits on the podium at SEC Media Days. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

- Let’s get this out of the way: the sheer amount of egos that cram into one room during media days could create a smog of smugness so thick that you would have to get on the floor and crawl to the light to escape it. We cover sports, people! - There was a convention for fitness trainers in the same location, and let’s just say you could easily figure out which people were going to that and which were there to cover football. - Mike Leach is correct in saying that opening statements are useless because they are boring 99 percent of the time. That wasn’t the case for Bryan Harsin, but Leach made an excellent point. - Josh Heupel has lost weight or his tailor did a great job of making him look thin in his suit. Either way, good for him. - Listen, I’m not judging how the football department spends money, but the fact that Harsin and the players flew from Auburn to Atlanta for the event seems a bit useless. This is the same athletic department that made Butch Thompson and his team bus to Chapel Hill for a Super Regional? Come on, now. How long is that flight? 10 minutes? - As a sign of the times, I ran into some former coworkers with whom I worked closely … and that was the first time I met them in person. I still haven’t met my former boss at SEC Country. - Auburn being picked to finish last in the SEC West is not that big of a surprise as outside expectations for the Tigers are low. I didn’t expect Arkansas to be predicted to finish third with one voter thinking they will win the division. Sam Pittman has done a great job, but let’s not get carried away. - If you have never been there, the stairs situation at the College Football Hall of Fame is confusing. At least twice, I had to walk back down a set of stairs I had just climbed because they didn’t lead to where I needed to go. I think Harsin would be proud of me for taking the stairs, though.

Derick Hall answers questions from the media. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)