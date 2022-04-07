STULTZ: Covering Jabari, the humble superstar

Interviewing Jabari Smith Jr. in the flesh for the first time, it was evident that something was unique about him, special. It would have been easy to be cocky: highest-ranked player ever to sign with Auburn after everyone drooled on getting his signature, a guy that, from the first time watching him in action, knew would be a one-and-done. Come to the Plains for less than a year and then collect well-earned millions. But Smith was different. He talked about his older teammates helping him get better, adjusting to the physicality of the college game and thoroughly enjoying the campus experience. It almost seemed too good to be true. It wasn’t.

Jabari Smith celebrates at the end of Auburn's victory over Kentucky. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

All season long, we saw moments of humility from the freshman just minutes after proving, once again, that he was the best player on the court. With a smile every time, he took pictures with fans of all ages after games, spending time that a typical 18-year-old college student, let alone a superstar in his sport, would deem unnecessary. He spoke from the heart following the season-ending loss to Miami. He mentioned loving playing with his teammates, his love for Auburn, Bruce Pearl and every person involved with a season where he helped the Tigers make history and brought in many awards and trophies to the program’s case. He continued with his goodbye video that he wrote and directed himself, a message more for all of his supporters than himself. So it should come as no surprise to what Pearl had to say about the phenom on Wednesday. Sure, as the coach said, it should shock no one that Smith is entering the NBA draft. If you believed he was coming back for another year, you are either the ultimate optimist or naive. But for Jabari, to let his coach know in person speaks of the character that he has and his family and close friends have instilled in him. “I thought it was just — it’s just what he does, like everything he does, he does the right way,” Pearl said. There were moments during the season when Smith did things on the court that made me question my sanity, as in, “No player should ever be able to do that.” It happened almost every game. The joy of watching him play, grow as a leader, become that dominant force and take over games was great, but it was how he handled himself at all times that I will remember the most.

Jabari Smith attempts a free throw. (Jim Dedman/USA TODAY Sports)