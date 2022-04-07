STULTZ: Covering Jabari, the humble superstar
Interviewing Jabari Smith Jr. in the flesh for the first time, it was evident that something was unique about him, special. It would have been easy to be cocky: highest-ranked player ever to sign with Auburn after everyone drooled on getting his signature, a guy that, from the first time watching him in action, knew would be a one-and-done. Come to the Plains for less than a year and then collect well-earned millions.
But Smith was different. He talked about his older teammates helping him get better, adjusting to the physicality of the college game and thoroughly enjoying the campus experience. It almost seemed too good to be true.
It wasn’t.
All season long, we saw moments of humility from the freshman just minutes after proving, once again, that he was the best player on the court. With a smile every time, he took pictures with fans of all ages after games, spending time that a typical 18-year-old college student, let alone a superstar in his sport, would deem unnecessary.
He spoke from the heart following the season-ending loss to Miami. He mentioned loving playing with his teammates, his love for Auburn, Bruce Pearl and every person involved with a season where he helped the Tigers make history and brought in many awards and trophies to the program’s case. He continued with his goodbye video that he wrote and directed himself, a message more for all of his supporters than himself.
So it should come as no surprise to what Pearl had to say about the phenom on Wednesday. Sure, as the coach said, it should shock no one that Smith is entering the NBA draft. If you believed he was coming back for another year, you are either the ultimate optimist or naive. But for Jabari, to let his coach know in person speaks of the character that he has and his family and close friends have instilled in him.
“I thought it was just — it’s just what he does, like everything he does, he does the right way,” Pearl said.
There were moments during the season when Smith did things on the court that made me question my sanity, as in, “No player should ever be able to do that.” It happened almost every game. The joy of watching him play, grow as a leader, become that dominant force and take over games was great, but it was how he handled himself at all times that I will remember the most.
He’s 18 and had the national spotlight on him for all season, and there were zero mishaps (besides what Jim Boeheim says). Do you remember being 18? How would you have handled the college basketball world watching you, expecting greatness but ready to pounce if you struggled? I know how I would have done. I would have melted faster than a defender after Jabari rose over him and poured in an 18-foot jump shot.
There’s a lot of talent all over the place in college basketball, but some guys can’t handle the pressure. Smith gets it. It was apparent from the first time I asked him about talking smack with hometown friends before Auburn and Georgia played in football and continued as his star rose so vastly high.
We get to talk to these incredible talents for a living and, at the same time, get to know them a little bit when the screaming, adoring fans have long left. It’s one of the greatest pleasures of my job, and I will never take it for granted.
Jabari won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on June 23 when the NBA draft commences. Then, some lucky team will get a player that is just at the beginning of a breathtaking career.
“Like you think Jabari really needed to come in and tell me he was gonna be eligible for the draft?” Pearl said. “You know, that’s a foregone conclusion, but he felt it was the right thing to do and wanted to know what I thought about it.”
A humble superstar. That’s just Jabari Smith Jr.