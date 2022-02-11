STULTZ: Court storming latest sign of Auburn's rise

And it happened against Auburn. It was a tough loss, the first since November and likely ending the Tigers' reign at the top of the rankings. But, for every non-Auburn fan in the nation, it was celebrated. For Auburn fans? Hell, I think you should celebrate as well. This program and team have reached a point where a court storming is appropriate. It almost happened against Georgia in Athens this past Saturday, and fans of the Hogs made sure to get to the arena floor faster than Usain Bolt blowing by his opponents in the 100-meter sprint.

It ended with what felt like everyone in the arena storming the court, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman going shirtless in his usual big-game win celebration and a scene that makes college athletics so great.

Arkansas brought it in every way on Tuesday. Students camped out, yelling things at the Auburn players as they arrived for a pre-game shootaround that they would never say in front of their parents. The biggest crowd in a rocking Bud Walton Arena and the Razorback faithful were out for blood.

It is where Auburn now stands in the college basketball world. For some reason, the Tigers and Bruce Pearl have reached a level where they live in the heads of opposing fans, coaches and media. People want to see Jabari Smith and his teammates walk off the floor after a loss, much like the nation roots against Duke, Kentucky and Kansas to do the same.

Rent-free is the saying nowadays, and Pearl and Auburn have reached that in the minds of every detractor. Auburn vs. Arkansas was the most-watched college basketball game on ESPN2 since 2018. It was a show, and it was due to a streaking Razorback team facing the No. 1 team in the land.

The fans celebrated as they should have. It was the first time a No. 1 team had come to Fayetteville since the early 90s. If they didn't rush the floor and pump the noise volume during the entire game, that would have been a sign of lack of respect. But they did, and after the game, you could tell the Tigers understood.

No complaints about Arkansas acting like they won the national title. Nothing about Musselman going shirtless.

"We understand the prize is on our head," Pearl said. "It's very difficult on the road, and congratulations to Arkansas."

Maybe John Calipari could take some public relations courses from the Auburn coach.

It's a new level for Auburn basketball that this atmosphere isn't unusual but the norm. That's what happens when you have one of the best teams in the country. Everyone wants to see you lose, and when you do, the party will last for hours, and college basketball fans everywhere will celebrate.

So take the Arkansas celebration as a compliment. Take the insults hurled at the players hours before the game as a sign that Auburn has arrived. Understand that every road game is now going to be the biggest event in that town, and the opposing fans will show up in droves hoping to see their team upset the Tigers.

It is what Pearl promised when he arrived in 2014 and has now delivered, and Auburn is in the minds of the collective college basketball world.