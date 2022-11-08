AUBURN | John Cohen is familiar with the term Just Auburn Being Auburn. But J.A.B.A. means something different to Auburn's new athletic director, and he said as much in his opening press conference on Monday.

Sometimes people so far inside the Auburn bubble need to be reminded of this by an outsider. While Cohen is now part of this university, his perspective of this university and athletic department – positive, uplifting and looking toward a bright future – from someone who has spent barely a week on the Plains needs to be heard. So many see what Auburn isn't and miss out on what Auburn is.

Cohen couldn't speak more highly of his new employer, and while that is normal for an athletic director at any school, you could sense that he meant it. He recognized the Hall of Fame coaches from the past and paid homage to what he considers the most extraordinary collection of current coaches in the entire country.

Auburn has always considered itself an underdog, overlooked by bigger powers in the east and west. But Cohen isn't buying that. He's not accepting that role as the new leader of athletics. And he shouldn't.

"I know that I will go through airports with my little (A.U.) lapel pin," he said. "I know that this brand, this symbol, will be noticed in every airport I go through in the country and beyond. It's a powerful brand. And I recognize that."

It's a wake-up call to those negative ninnies that just expect Auburn to make the wrong hire or decision or lose in the end. It's a message that, by Lord, this place is pretty damn special. The notion of J.A.B.A. is brought up by those expecting the worst and is an excuse that people fall back on instead of helping fix.

Sure, we all know what is said about Auburn, especially when it comes to football. The fans are crazy and impatient. The boosters get in the way of success. It will always be the same as long as Auburn is Auburn.

Phooey. That is what Cohen said to that. He sees the potential of this place and will hit the ground running, trying to ensure that that – Just Auburn Being Auburn – starts to be seen in a positive light.

A national title and two SEC championships in football. Two regular-season conference titles, an SEC Tournament champ, No. 1 ranking and a trip to the Final Four in basketball. Two trips to the College World Series in baseball. That has all happened in 12 years for the Tigers, and that isn't mentioning all of the other sports – equestrian, gymnastic – that have become one of the top programs in their respective sport. Many colleges dream of having that much success in that short time.

That's the Auburn Cohen sees and one of the main reasons he left his alma mater and long-time employer in Mississippi State to take on this duty.

J.A.B.A. He's changing the narrative. Everyone should follow his lead.