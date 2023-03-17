They were there to see a heavyweight fight, the first, in fact, between the Tigers and the Big Ten's Iowa Hawkeyes. As the teams traded punches, the partisan crowd either roared or moaned. When Auburn went on a run to take a 17-point lead in the second half, the place sounded like a fighter jet taking off, a decibel level you can't describe, but you know it when you hear it.

That didn't last long as in what seemed a matter of seconds, a wave of orange and blue-clad fans filled every nook and cranny, filling the 17,000-plus seat arena and welcoming their Auburn Tigers to the floor with a burst of noise usually reserved for Saturdays in Jordan-Hare Stadium or on nights in Neville Arena.

BIRMINGHAM | After the crimson-and-white crowd had exited Legacy Arena after watching No. 1 overall seed Alabama dispatch of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, there was a 30 to a 45-minute window when there was a little peace in the downtown Birmingham venue.

Last week following Auburn's one-and-done ouster in the SEC Tournament, Bruce Pearl apologized to all of the fans that made the trip to Nashville, spending their time and money to come to cheer for the Tigers but once again being left disappointed for the second straight year.

That wasn't going to happen again, not in Auburn's backyard and not with a team hellbent on making sure that their faithful went home with a smile.

"The hometown, they came in deep and heavy," Allen Flanigan said. "They showed out."

"Well, you got the fans as loaded like that, and it's March Madness? That's the best feeling in the world," K.D. Johnson said when asked about his wild faces and gestures toward the crowd. "I don't know. It just feels good to do that. Just a relief."

Yes, Legacy Arena was definitely loaded for the entire day on Thursday as Auburn and Alabama fans filled the place with vigor. Alcohol sales were assumedly flowing – I mean, K.D. did say the fans were loaded, even if that isn't what he actually meant – and the two football schools were throwing a Mardi Gras-type party for their basketball teams.

That will continue on Saturday night (and possibly Friday, considering it is St. Patrick's Day) as the two rivals try to advance to the second week of the NCAA Tournament. And while the fans will have to put up with each other this time – the two played in different sessions on Thursday – it will be another raucous atmosphere in a city throwing up welcome arms to both sides of one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

Auburn fans will cheer against Alabama, of course. And vice versa. There will be boos, heckles, insults and whatever else these two passionate fan bases can think of. But the party won't stop.

While Tobacco Road is usually considered the center of college hoops, it has switched to Birmingham for this weekend. So come join, why don't ya? If you can get tickets, that is.