"It's just the energy's been different around us. It's just uplifting if you want me to be honest."

"They're not doing it for themselves. They're doing it for this university and for us. And it's super special to have guys like that who are willing to put their best foot forward each day during these hard times and not knowing what lies in the future."

This was captain John Samuel Shenker talking about the current staff who have put in extra time and taken on extra responsibility since October 31.

But wait, there's more.

"I mean, just with the coaching change, everything's been different," Robby Ashford said. "Just how we operate, how we run things around here. But I mean, as you can see, it's kind of helped us. I mean, we kind of brought life back. I feel like Auburn; we were in such a dark place. A down place."

"There was a lot of uncertainty when that coaching change happened, but obviously, it turned out for the best for this football program, and the energy and environment around here has been nothing short of amazing."

That was another team captain, Derick Hall, speaking, who is a beast on the field while a gentle giant off of it.

All of these comments went from varying people were unprompted. No one mentioned the previous coach's name, nor did any of the interviewed people. Yet, everyone knew what they meant and who they were talking about.

They were speaking on an era of Auburn football that will go down as one of the worst in history. They were talking about a coach that didn't get it nor wanted to get it. An arrogant man who thought he knew all the answers when he knew very few.

But they were also speaking the truth about the current staff: a group that has spent incredible hours trying to ensure that these players, these young men that count on them, aren't left feeling left out and without guidance.

As co-offensive coordinator Will Friend put it, "We're either going to lay down and let this be, and our legacy here at Auburn's going to be horsecrap, or we're going to get up and fight."

These Tigers have fought and will continue to fight until time runs out at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. That attitude and pride have been restored for a group of young men desperately needing it. Once again, they believe in each other and have opened their inner wounds in ways they never imagined.

It's quite interesting to see the difference now. No words need to be said or written when Colby Wooden comes into a press conference ready to entertain the masses. And it definitely needs no research when he talks about his current interim head coach, Carnell Williams, on what he's trying to convey with this: "Not only do guys want to play for him, but they're having fun playing for him. I think that's the most important thing. When you start having fun with what you're doing, compared to how we were playing earlier in the season, we start playing good football, and that's how we want to play."

If a picture can paint a thousand words, those words can paint a thousand images of how this program was under the previous regime. It was no fun. There was no honesty. There was no light at the end of a dark tunnel that the players could see and hope to get to at a point finally.

It is no secret that this program is heading in the right direction after a disastrous 21 months. But, with Cadillac coaching likely his last game as the head man in charge on Saturday – for now, of course – there will be another transition that these players, who have already undergone so much, will have to adjust to.

But as Auburn prepares to take on Alabama in a game where the Tigers will be big underdogs, let Cadillac give you some hope.

"These kids are having fun, and they're playing together," the coach said. "I think that's the big thing."

The Auburn players and coaches have responded. A nightmare for them is over.