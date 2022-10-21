Anyway, if you want to stay on your couch, enjoy the beverages of your choice and ignore reality for 12-plus hours, here is a viewing guide to Saturday's action. Hold onto your hats!

Well, my faithful readers, I am here to provide that information because I adore you. But, I also feel a responsibility to keep you posted on the ongoings in college football, like I even need to do that, amirite? We all love the game.

Do you need some football to watch this weekend with your beloved Auburn Tigers having a bye week? Do you need some advice on the best games of the weekend?

*All times Central

Early Games

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (11 a.m. - ABC)

Yes, you read that right. The Orange, led by Dino Babers, are ranked that high after starting the season 6-0. Syracuse's star? Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader has come into form, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,434 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

He might put up some big yards again, as Clemson's pass defense ranks 96th in FBS, allowing 255.7 yards per game through the air. Can the Orange pull the upset in Death Valley (ACC version)?

Kansas at Baylor (11 a.m. - ESPN2)

Just two weeks ago, the Jayhawks were the talk of college football, hosting College GameDay and being the early darling of the season. Two straight losses, including a stinker to Oklahoma, have put some damper on that start, but Lance Leipold still has that program heading in the right direction.

I'm sure Auburn fans are quite interested in seeing what Jeff Grimes' offense can do.

Afternoon Games

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU (2:30 p.m. - CBS)

The Rebels escaped the dreaded nighttime game in Baton Rouge, but LSU has shown significant improvement over the season and will provide a big test for Lane Kiffin's undefeated team. This is just the beginning of an afternoon full of interesting matchups.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (2:30 p.m. - FOX)

Bo Nix vs. Chip Kelly. How many times will FOX show the picture of Bo in the stands celebrating Auburn's national title over Kelly's Ducks? And you thought that picture would cease to exist.

Let's see how the Bruins handle playing in front of more than 10,000 people for a change. I'm extremely pumped for this game.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State (2:30 p.m. - ABC)

It sucks that all these games start simultaneously, but if you don't have a room full of TVs ready to display them all, make sure the remote control is nearby.

After the loss to Texas Tech, the Longhorns have responded with big victories, but more importantly, they have Quinn Ewers back slinging the ball. This should be a shoutout.

BYU at Liberty (2:30 p.m. - ESPNU)

BYU at Liberty (2:30 p.m. - ESPNU)