STULTZ: 5 things I think

Thirteen days. That is all that stands between Auburn Tigers taking the field for the 2022 season. With two scrimmages done, the depth chart is about to get trimmed to the two-deep as players battle for playing time. It’s getting down to the nitty gritty now as Bryan Harsin decides who will best help the Tigers win some games. We are entering the final week of fall camp before game preparation kicks in. Here are five things I think about this year’s Auburn team.

Bryan Harsin talks to his team after Friday's scrimmage. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. The QB competition is down to two I’m not ready to completely write out Zach Calzada seeing some playing time this season, especially if T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford struggle early. Still, it has become apparent that the transfers from LSU and Oregon have the edge over the former Texas A&M signal-caller. Calzada has been chiefly taking three-team reps over the past week-plus, and he doesn’t seem to have the zip on the ball that we sometimes saw last year. For me, Finley is the leader right now as he has taken steps to improve, but Ashford’s scrambling ability, especially behind this offensive line, is a big asset in his favor. 2. The defensive line has a chance to be special When Derick Hall and Colby Wooden decided to come back, it ensured that there would be minimal dropoff in defensive line play this season. With Eku Leota coming even more into his own and the rise of Marcus Harris, Jayson Jones, Marcus Bragg, Dylan Brooks and Morris Joseph Jr., this group has a chance to be dominant. Hall won’t allow them to be less than their best. 3. Anders Carlson will be better than last season The kicker had, for him, a down season last year, making just 66 percent (14-of-21) of his field goal attempts and his long coming at 49 yards. Talking to Carlson, he feels like he is back to total health after the ACL injury and surgery in November, and possibly for the first time since he’s been the starter, he has competition to beat out. That fact and his struggling a bit last year could inspire him to return to the Carlson we saw in 2020.

Auburn takes the field before Friday's scrimmage. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)