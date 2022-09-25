The Tigers’ three running backs — Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston — had a combined 58 yards on 27 carries, an average of just 2.1 yards per carry.

AUBURN | Auburn gave up four sacks Saturday bringing the season total to 11, which ranks among the worst in the SEC.

“Well, we struggled in some of our pass protection, no question,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “I also think (Missouri) did a good job. But you know, that's an area that we're going to continue to keep emphasizing and keep working on. And it's not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems.

“But overall we've got to fix some of those things up front. And you know, that ties in the run game.”

It’s been rinse and repeat for AU’s offensive line. The struggles upfront have contributed mightily to an inability to put together long drives or create explosive plays.

Auburn completed three passes of 20 or more yards against Missouri and only one was completed past the line of scrimmage. AU’s longest running play was 14 yards by Bigsby on a play designed to go left that the junior bounced back outside to the right and broke two tackles.

“We want to stay ahead of the chains,” said Harsin. “And when you don't, that's where you've gotta look back and go, 'Alright, what are we doing schematically? How are we coaching it? What are the things we're doing in our drills to make sure that we're in better positions than what we were today?’

“That's what we get to do as coaches — go figure out how we can help our players be better in those areas. And that's our job, to do that. And those guys, they're going to work hard at it. And we got to make sure that we do a great job this week of working on some of those things and getting better in those areas.”