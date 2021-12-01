Strong second half pushes Auburn over UCF

The Tigers took down the Knights 85-68, which included outscoring UCF 46-32 in the second half.

In the second half, though, it was a different story. Auburn's offense solved some of its earlier issues while on the defensive side, UCF went over eight minutes without a field goal.

Auburn was being contained early on. UCF's press defense was causing some turnovers and confusion for Auburn in the first half.

Coming out and playing more physical against a tough UCF defense was part of the key for Auburn.

"Coach's biggest point was they're playing harder than us," Jabari Smith said. "They're playing with more energy than us. He came into the locker room fired up and that fired us up and I feel like we came out in the second half with a lot more energy and that's how we stretched the D out and how we ended up being able to get a W."

While it was a balanced showing early on for Auburn, the frontcourt duo of Smith and Walker Kessler ended up taking over the game late.

Early in the second half Smith got hit with a Class-A tech, then responded with a three just a few seconds later. He didn't look back from there, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kessler held down the paint with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Just as UCF was looking to creep back into the game in the second half, K.D. Johnson snatched a pass and took it for a dunk on the fastbreak pushing Auburn to a 64-49 lead.

Also chipping in during the second half was Wendell Green, who scored all nine of his points in the second half. Green added a couple of flashy assists feeding Kessler for some easy buckets, too.

Part of Auburn's key in breaking the press in the second half came from Smith and Jaylin Williams bringing the ball up the floor off a pass and attacking the basket.

"We talked about getting the ball down the floor, getting over the top, putting more pressure on the rim," Pearl said.I" thought our 4-men in particular, Jabari and Jaylin Williams, did a really good job when the point guards gave the ball up of login down there and playing like point guards. They were able to get to the rim, made some pretty good passes and we did a better job of getting that ball inside."