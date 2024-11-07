Strong defensive effort in opener

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl always laments his defense needing work early in the season. But it looked to be in midseason form in the season opener Wednesday night as No. 11 Auburn forced 16 turnovers in a 94-43 win over Vermont at Neville Arena. Senior Denver Jones, however, doesn’t expect Pearl to give them too much credit after game one, especially with a top 5 matchup coming this weekend.

Auburn's defense was relentless in a 94-43 win over Vermont. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

“It was a lot of moments where we did breakdown on defense and coach is never satisfied,” said Jones, who had one of the Tigers’ 10 steals. “He’ll compliment us though when we do good.” Vermont ranked 10th nationally last season averaging just 9.2 turnovers per game, and had just five in a 67-62 win at UAB Monday night. AU was able to convert those 16 turnovers into 25 points against the Catamounts. AU also had seven blocked shots including two by Johni Broome. “I do think we defended pretty well without fouling,” said Pearl. “Obviously Saturday at Houston is going to be a completely different matchup and different team, different size, athleticism and physicality. We’re not celebrating this. Don’t read into it too much other than we shot it really well and played pretty hard.”