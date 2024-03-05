AUBURN | Just two games left in the regular season and the battle for the SEC Championship and top four seeds in the SEC Tournament remains wide open. No. 13 Auburn travels to Missouri Tuesday night with a finish from first to sixth or anywhere in-between still a possibility. “There’s so much to play for coming down the stretch,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We just have to continue to win. There’s an awful lot to play for from a standpoint of seeding, both in the SEC Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament. And the ability to advance in tournament play in March.

Pearl is pushing Auburn to be at its best for March Madness. (John Reed/USA Today images)

“So we’re trying to be at our best right now.” The Tigers, 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the SEC, are currently tied with Kentucky for fourth in the conference. If it finished that way, UK would grab the 4th seed due to their 70-59 win at AU Feb. 17. Alabama and South Carolina are tied for second at 12-4 and Tennessee is in first at 13-3. Florida still has a shot to move up into the top four at 10-6. Auburn probably has the easiest finish of the contenders with Missouri, which remains winless in the league, and then closing out the regular season with Georgia at Neville Arena Saturday. AU beat UGA by 21 points in Athens Feb. 24. Pearl, however, is trying to keep his player’s focused on Missouri, which is coming off single-digit losses at Florida and at home against Ole Miss. It will also be Senior Day for Mizzou. “Missouri has played everybody tough,” said Pearl. “They have not laid down. They have not quit, not one ounce. They play as hard as anybody in the league.” Tip-off at Mizzou Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

SEC TOP SIX TEAM FINISH 1 Tennessee 13-3 @USC, UK 2 South Carolina 12-4 UT, @MSU 2 Alabama 12-4 @UF, ARK 4 Kentucky 11-5 VU, @UT 4 Auburn 11-5 @MIZ, UGA 6 Florida 10-6 ALA, @VU