Strader signs with Auburn

"Culture, family, and just, you know, the environment, you know," Strader said on why Auburn. "You could tell this town really holds its pride on football and sports."

Former Miami (OH) cornerback Raion Strader has signed with Auburn, a source confirms to AuburnSports.com. It comes shortly after his official visit to Auburn over the weekend.

Auburn has added another player from the transfer portal.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Penn., Strader signed with Miami (OH) as a two-star athlete. He spent two seasons with the Redhawks, where he tallied 110 tackles and three interceptions, before entering the transfer portal this winter.

He had visited Ole Miss and Auburn before signing with the Tigers, with cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff sticking out to him.

"Coach Crime really is one-of-one, you know," Strader said after his visit. "You don't really find so many people like him. Great coach, real, you know, technical guy. I really like him."

Strader heads to the Plains with two seasons of eligibility remaining and measures in at 6-foot, 180 pounds.