AUBURN | Eli Stove played in three games last fall and even caught three passes, but he still wasn’t quite 100 percent back from a knee injury and subsequent surgery last spring. But now, going on a year removed from the injury, Stove is starting to feel like his old self.

“It feels way better than the fall,” Stove said. “It’s getting better everyday and I can tell.”

Still, Stove feels like there are some hurdles he still needs to get over this spring.

“It’s going to be a real important spring for me,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep pushing through. It’s going to hurt a little bit but it’s healed all the way. It’s just the mental side of everything, but I know I’m healed and I think I’ll be ready for the season.”

Stove was injured during practice last spring. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

With the loss of veteran receivers Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton from last year’s team, Gus Malzahn is particularly pleased to add another playmaker to Auburn’s offense. In his first two years at Auburn, Stove has four plays of 40 or more yards including a 78-yard run on the first play of the Arkansas game in 2016 “We’re excited about Eli Stove being back,” Malzahn said. “He’s a dynamic player. He has experience. This is a big spring for him to get back in the swing of things. He can do a lot of different things. We’re real excited to have him back full-speed. I know he’s ready to go and he’s chomping at the bit.” Stove was a dangerous option for Auburn on the speed sweep and that’s a role he expects to return to this year. “I think I’ll have the same role, a little bit more. I’m hoping to get a little bit more,” Stove said. Stove would like that little more to come in the passing game. He comes into his junior season with 55 receptions for 506 yards. He’s scored three touchdowns rushing but hasn’t found pay dirt on the receiving end.