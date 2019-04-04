AUBURN | With the NFL Draft just three weeks away, many mock drafts are expanding beyond the first round.

Recently, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay released a dual two-round mock and both included former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the second round.



McShay projects Stidham to be selected by the Los Angels Chargers with the 60th overall pick while Kiper has him going to the New England Patriots with the final pick of the second round, 64th overall.



“At one point, I thought he could be a first- or second-round pick so he’s got talent,” Kiper said earlier this year. “I don’t think he gets out of the third round. It wouldn’t shock me if he went mid-to-late second, so he’s going to be up there.”



Stidham has been training with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, the younger brother of Carson Palmer, in Southern California. Stidham competed at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Auburn’s Pro Day, and is spending most of the weeks leading up to the draft doing private workouts and interviews.



“I’m just trying to be me,” Stidham said. “Whatever that looks like to other people, what they think, they have their opinion. But I’m just being me every single day and will kind of let the chips fall where they may.”



NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has expanded his mock to four rounds and includes two Auburn players. See those projections plus updates from DraftSite.com, Walter Football and The Draft Wire below.



The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville from April 25-27.

