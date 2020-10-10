AuburnSports - Stepping in and stepping up

“I had to do all I had to do to make a stop, and we made that stop.”

“We just played for K.J., and we just kept going hard and made sure everybody stayed in their gaps to stop the run,” McClain said. “It showed how we're brothers. I kept telling them that we're going to fight to the end. We're going to be an Auburn man. We're not taking no more L’s.

With their backs against the wall and Arkansas’ offense rolling, it was his replacement, Zakoby McClain, that made the biggest tackle of the game.

AUBURN | No. 13 Auburn was missing its leader, K.J. Britt, who is the heart and soul of its defense.

McClain, filling in for the injured Britt at middle linebacker, stopped Razorback quarterback Feleipe Franks for a short gain on 3rd and long to force a punt. A couple of minutes later, Anders Carlson drilled a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to give the Tigers a 30-28 win.

“On the quarterback draw, when I saw the quarterback had dropped back, then I saw something funky,” McClain explained. “I seen him run, and I sprinted hard to the right. An o-lineman tried to block me. I don't like getting blocked, so I got off him quick. I tried to knock him out, but I couldn't get the lick I wanted to. But I hit him and he went out of bounds.”

McClain finished with a team- and career-high 13 tackles against Arkansas including seven solo stops. The junior added two quarterback hurries.

He’ll be asked to fill in as the starter for the foreseeable future after Britt underwent hand/thumb surgery Friday. Britt, one of four permanent captains for the 2020 season, three of which were out for the Arkansas game, will remain with the team on a daily basis.

“He's our team leader, not just on defense,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He's such a great leader, great person. I know it was tough on him to have to watch. I told him we were going to get the victory for him.”

No. 13 Auburn plays at South Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT and it will be carried on ESPN.