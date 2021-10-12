Stephon Castle returns for another visit, already planning a return

One of Auburn's top targets in the 2023 class, Stephon Castle, was back on Auburn's campus this weekend. Castle was on campus for an unofficial visit over the summer and participated in the Bruce Pearl Elite Camp in August. This weekend, it was an official visit for Castle.

Stephon Castle during his official visit. (via Stephon Castle on Instagram)

Castle, along with Newton teammate Jakai Newton, arrive on Auburn's campus just in time for Tipoff at Toomer's on Thursday. “I really enjoyed that," Castle said. "That was probably the highlight of it.” On Friday, Auburn had Pro Day. Castle got to watch the current team practice and scrimmage, with 27 NBA teams in attendance. “It shows that that school (Auburn) can bring opportunities. So that was a big eye-opener for me," Castle said.

Friday's Pro Day also allowed him to meet with Charles Barkley. Something that he said he and his family really enjoyed. The big part of the weekend was still to come with Auburn vs. Georgia on Saturday. “The atmosphere was way different than I expected," Castle said about the game. "Knowing how big of a basketball school they are, I didn’t expect the football games to be like that too.” Castle is being recruited by Wes Flanigan and says he talks with him a couple of times per week. He's already planning a return visit for an Auburn basketball game sometime this year. And he doesn't have a top list of schools yet, but when he does, Auburn will be on it. “Once I start to narrow my list down, they’ll definitely be towards the top," Castle said.