Steiner has grown 'leaps and bounds'

“I think from this past fall, I've made leaps and bounds from how I've performed in the past,” Steiner said. “I'm very pleased with the work that I've done so far and the improvement I've made. It's very noticeable that there's been definite growth in the direction that I want to go."

Steiner has had a “great training camp” according to coach Bryan Harsin and he is continuing to get “better and better.”

After playing more of a reserve role his first two seasons at Auburn, he is set to play significantly more this year.

Part of the growth he has made is his football IQ.

Steiner said that he struggled to pick up the playbook “as quickly as the team was moving,” but with a couple of years under his belt he has improved his understanding of the scheme and his football IQ has grown.

“Just being a better football player and understanding what I'm doing and how I affect the field, how I affect my teammates,” Steiner said. “Really taking strides in 'what is my job?'... “I've continuously trained the small details, like, 'where do I place my eyes?' And I'll definitely catch myself not having the best eyes, but it's way better than when I first came in.”

During spring practice, Steiner did a lot of work with the first team defense where he was able to build chemistry with those guys and gain confidence from them.

"I've been really impressed with Wesley Steiner," said linebacker Owen Pappoe. "I think the future of the Auburn defense is going to be in great hands once he's really that guy."

Auburn is continuing fall camp and is set to have its second full-scale scrimmage Friday.