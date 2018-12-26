#STAYWOLK: Post-early signing period recruiting reset
Here's an inside look at things happening in and around Auburn from AuburnSports.com reporter Benjamin Wolk:• Last week at this time, Auburn inked up its 2019 early signing class. It consisted of 1...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news