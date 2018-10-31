Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-31 08:56:11 -0500') }} football Edit

#STAYWOLK: Last big-game official visit weekend for Auburn

Gnc8qvcjy1el1vnvkiz0
Nakobe Dean will officially visit Auburn this weekend.
Rivals.com
Ben Wolk • AuburnSports.com
@benjaminwolk
Staff

• It's the last big-game weekend at Auburn this weekend, which is a great opportunity for some official visits. We know of, at least, three that are going to take place. That's expected to be it.• ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}