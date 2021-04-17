AuburnSports - Stats, standouts from A-Day

25,210 people were in attendance for Auburn’s A-Day game to get their first look at Bryan Harsin’s Auburn team.

At the end of the day, it was Team Auburn — initially, the starters — taking down Team Tigers 17-3.

“There’s plenty of things that we did do well today as far as stuff the coaches have been hitting and emphasizing with each group and each unit, and some things we got to work on, which is great,” Harsin said. “We got a practice on Monday, so we’ll get a chance to come back to and bring things up and then talk about what we’re doing moving forward.”