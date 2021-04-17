 AuburnSports - Stats, standouts from A-Day
football

Stats, standouts from A-Day

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff

25,210 people were in attendance for Auburn’s A-Day game to get their first look at Bryan Harsin’s Auburn team.

At the end of the day, it was Team Auburn — initially, the starters — taking down Team Tigers 17-3.

“There’s plenty of things that we did do well today as far as stuff the coaches have been hitting and emphasizing with each group and each unit, and some things we got to work on, which is great,” Harsin said. “We got a practice on Monday, so we’ll get a chance to come back to and bring things up and then talk about what we’re doing moving forward.”

Elijah Canion celebrates a touchdown during A-Day.
Elijah Canion celebrates a touchdown during A-Day. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

On offense, it was Tank Bigsby who was named MVP by the media. Bigbsy carried the ball seven times for 64 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown. Defensively, walk-on defensive back Trey Elston was named MVP. Playing on the Tigers team, Elston finished the day with six tackles and a pass breakup.

Anders Carlson knocked down 28- and 34-yard field goals and was named special teams MVP.

Auburn fans also got their first look at freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis started off by looking shifty in the backfield and picking up 10 yards on a carry. He also completed two of his three passing attempts for 48 yards, including a 42-yard pass to Malcolm Johnson Jr.

After a standout Citrus Bowl, Elijah Canion continued to shine on Saturday. The sophomore receiver hauled in six catches for 51 yards and an athletic touchdown.


STATS

Passing

Bo Nix: 12-20, 112 yards, touchdown

Grant Loy: 4-12, 29 yards

Dematrius Davis: 2-3, 48 yards

Chayil Garnett: 1-1, 18 yards

Trey Lindsey: 1-2, 9 yards

Kobe Hudson: 0-1

Sawyer Pate: 1-2, 4 yards

Rushing

Tank Bigsby: 7 carries, 64 yards, touchdown

Shaun Shivers: 12 carries, 55 yards

Devan Barrett: 6 carries, 35 yards

Jay Sharp: 3 carries, 1 yard

Bo Nix: 5 carries, 29 yards

Receiving

Elijah Canion: 6 catches, 51 yards

Tank Bigsby: 2 catches, 22 yards

Kobe Hudson: 2 catches, 20 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson: 2 catches, 15 yards

Tyler Fromm: 1 catch, 13 yards

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 2 catches, 41 yards

Trent Mason: 1 catch, 20 yards

Jacob Jasinski: 1 catch, 18 yards

Jay Sharp: 1 catch, 6 yards

Caylin Newton: 1 catch, 5 yards

Landen King: 1 catch, 5 yards

Tommy Nesmith: 1 catch, 4 yards

Defense

Trey Elston: 6 tackles, PBu

Zakoby McClain: 5 tackles, PBU

Malcolm Askew: 4 tackles

Wesley Steiner: 4 tackles

Chris Thompson: 3 tackles, TFL

Kamal Hadden: 3 tackles

Romello Height: 3 tackles

Barton Lester: 2 tackles

Nick Curtis: 2 tackles

Colby Wooden: 2 tackles, sack, TFL

Caleb Johnson: 2 tackles, sack, TFL

Marquis Burks: 2 tackles

Derick Hall: 1 tackle, sack

Owen Pappoe, Ladarius Tennison, Russ Logan, Jordan Davis, Smoke Monday, Roger McCreary, Eric Reed, Chandler Wooten, Jaylin Simpson, Devin Guice, Zykeivous Walker, Lee Hunter, Sammy Cohen, Kam Brown, Dre Butler and J.J. Pegues: 1 tackle

