AuburnSports - Stats, standouts from A-Day

Stats, standouts from A-Day
25,210 people were in attendance for Auburn’s A-Day game to get their first look at Bryan Harsin’s Auburn team.
At the end of the day, it was Team Auburn — initially, the starters — taking down Team Tigers 17-3.
“There’s plenty of things that we did do well today as far as stuff the coaches have been hitting and emphasizing with each group and each unit, and some things we got to work on, which is great,” Harsin said. “We got a practice on Monday, so we’ll get a chance to come back to and bring things up and then talk about what we’re doing moving forward.”
On offense, it was Tank Bigsby who was named MVP by the media. Bigbsy carried the ball seven times for 64 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown. Defensively, walk-on defensive back Trey Elston was named MVP. Playing on the Tigers team, Elston finished the day with six tackles and a pass breakup.
Anders Carlson knocked down 28- and 34-yard field goals and was named special teams MVP.
Auburn fans also got their first look at freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis started off by looking shifty in the backfield and picking up 10 yards on a carry. He also completed two of his three passing attempts for 48 yards, including a 42-yard pass to Malcolm Johnson Jr.
After a standout Citrus Bowl, Elijah Canion continued to shine on Saturday. The sophomore receiver hauled in six catches for 51 yards and an athletic touchdown.
STATS
Passing
Bo Nix: 12-20, 112 yards, touchdown
Grant Loy: 4-12, 29 yards
Dematrius Davis: 2-3, 48 yards
Chayil Garnett: 1-1, 18 yards
Trey Lindsey: 1-2, 9 yards
Kobe Hudson: 0-1
Sawyer Pate: 1-2, 4 yards
Rushing
Tank Bigsby: 7 carries, 64 yards, touchdown
Shaun Shivers: 12 carries, 55 yards
Devan Barrett: 6 carries, 35 yards
Jay Sharp: 3 carries, 1 yard
Bo Nix: 5 carries, 29 yards
Receiving
Elijah Canion: 6 catches, 51 yards
Tank Bigsby: 2 catches, 22 yards
Kobe Hudson: 2 catches, 20 yards
Ja'Varrius Johnson: 2 catches, 15 yards
Tyler Fromm: 1 catch, 13 yards
Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 2 catches, 41 yards
Trent Mason: 1 catch, 20 yards
Jacob Jasinski: 1 catch, 18 yards
Jay Sharp: 1 catch, 6 yards
Caylin Newton: 1 catch, 5 yards
Landen King: 1 catch, 5 yards
Tommy Nesmith: 1 catch, 4 yards
Defense
Trey Elston: 6 tackles, PBu
Zakoby McClain: 5 tackles, PBU
Malcolm Askew: 4 tackles
Wesley Steiner: 4 tackles
Chris Thompson: 3 tackles, TFL
Kamal Hadden: 3 tackles
Romello Height: 3 tackles
Barton Lester: 2 tackles
Nick Curtis: 2 tackles
Colby Wooden: 2 tackles, sack, TFL
Caleb Johnson: 2 tackles, sack, TFL
Marquis Burks: 2 tackles
Derick Hall: 1 tackle, sack
Owen Pappoe, Ladarius Tennison, Russ Logan, Jordan Davis, Smoke Monday, Roger McCreary, Eric Reed, Chandler Wooten, Jaylin Simpson, Devin Guice, Zykeivous Walker, Lee Hunter, Sammy Cohen, Kam Brown, Dre Butler and J.J. Pegues: 1 tackle
