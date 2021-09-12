Statement opportunity awaits Harsin, Auburn

"I think we're prepared," Bo Nix said following Saturday's win. "We've had two good weeks. We've played well at times, and we've got to clean up some other things, but we've played really well."

The trip to Penn State. The White-Out. SEC vs. Big Ten. Two powerhouse programs battling each other. College GameDay in town. If you don't think they have been thinking of this for quite some time, you'd be mistaken. So, after two games against less-than-competitive opponents, how do the Tigers feel heading into such a hostile environment?

AUBURN | Don't let the Auburn coaching staff and players fool you. No matter what they say about all focus being on Alabama State going into Saturday, human nature tells you that many minds were fast-forwarding to Sept. 18.

Playing well against Akron and the Hornets is one thing. Going into Happy Valley in front of 110K-plus fans screaming at the top of their lungs is way different. The Nittany Lions are battle-tested, winning a defensive affair at Wisconsin to start the season. It's Bryan Harsin's first chance at a big-time victory and to silence those who are still wavering about whether he's the right fit on the Plains.

Still, you can't get the Tigers to admit what's on the line.

"Going into next week, it's just another team that's going to play us at their home," Roger McCreary said. "It's another team that's going to play just like today — just come at us hard, strong, and play as a team."

Another team. That is part of the mindset that Harsin is trying to instill in the program; he consistently preaches that 1-0 attitude. The head coach, per sources, unleashed quite a bit of rage at halftime on Saturday, upset with how inefficient the Tigers came out for the 11 a.m. start. It wasn't up to his standard, and frankly, it wasn't even close. A 35-point third quarter was the result of butt chewing.

Much focus will be on Nix and his road struggles during the first two years of his career. The stats are well known: 13 touchdowns but 12 interceptions in 12 road games for the junior quarterback. But, after a coaching change and the arrival of Mike Bobo as coordinator, expectations are that past woes are gone. Through two games, he's looked better but, yet again, that came against inferior competition.

Nix has been here before and failed. It's a chance at redemption. It's also a chance for big-time momentum going into the middle part of the schedule. That game at LSU in Baton Rouge? That doesn't seem so intimidating now despite Auburn's lack of success there. A season in which the Tigers are predicted to win six or seven games could quickly start with a 5-0 record.

Saturday's result isn't a do-or-die situation. A win would be gravy, and a close loss encouraging. It's still a huge game, though. Harsin might not admit it. All of his players might not realize it, either. How big of a moment might not hit them until taking the field in front of all those white-clad fans.

It's a chance for a statement victory, plain and simple. The college football world will be watching.