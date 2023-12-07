Five-star Auburn commit Cam Coleman is a state champion. The wide receiver out of Central-Phenix City played a crucial role in the Red Devils' 21-9 win over four-time defending champion Thompson Wednesday, earning MVP honors post game. "Man, it’s an indescribable feeling," Coleman said on winning state. "I can’t even describe it, I’m not even gonna lie. It’s just a blessing, I can’t describe it. Just a great feeling."

Cam Coleman breaks free for a touchdown in the Alabama 7A State Championship. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Central won its third state title, and first since 2018, with the help of Coleman, who broke off for a 73-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It extended the Red Devils' lead to 21-13 with nine minutes to play and Central held on for the win. "I ran it, caught the ball and then I looked up the field, I just saw grass," Coleman said. "I was just running, running like Forrest Gump. I didn’t even look side-to-side, I just kept running. I just kept running and all glory to God I got the touchdown." He made the play in front of his future position coach, as Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis was in attendance for the contest. "It means a lot," Coleman said. "Playing in front of Coach Davis means a lot. It means he’s giving me his time and effort to come up here and see me play, it means a lot as a player to show that effort."