Starting o-line shifting ahead of Birmingham Bowl

Ready or not, some of Auburn's offensive linemen are getting that opportunity ahead of the Birmingham Bowl.

"Those guys will get their reps and naturally some guys are getting more opportunities because some guys are not available or they’re not here, one thing or another," Bryan Harsin said. "So some guys will get their opportunities in practice."

Bowl practice is always an opportunity for younger players to get more involved in practice and in the game plan. Whether it be due to injuries, opt-outs, no concern of burning a redshirt or just wanting to get the young player some experience, it's not uncommon to see some underclassmen step up for the first time in bowl games.

Auburn will be without its starting center in Nick Brahms, who underwent knee surgery at the conclusion of the season. Also out for the bowl game is starting right tackle Brodarious Hamm, who declared for the NFL Draft.

Junior Jalil Irvin will slide into the starting center role after serving as the backup, and Auburn is opting to move Kilian Zierer over to right tackle to replace Hamm.

Irvin has not started this season while Zierer has started a few games over at left tackle in place of an injured Austin Troxell.

"To some degree, I’m excited for them," Harsin said. "You practice the entire year and you don’t get a chance to play and unfortunately, if someone gets injured, you get your opportunity… one way or the other you’re waiting for your opportunity to go play.

"Jalil, some other guys that are going to be out there playing — it’s their opportunity to go out there and show all the work you’ve been putting in on the practice field and now go out and do it in the game."

The new opportunity comes against a tough Houston defensive front, which has combined for 42 sacks on the season.

But so far, the new group on the offensive line of Troxell, Brandon Council, Irvin, Keiondre Jones and Zierer have worked together well, according to Harsin.

"So as far as practice goes, they’ve been good," Harsin said. "I think the execution in practice has been solid and I know those guys are excited to do it on game day. So let’s just make sure we clean some things up, we’re really detailed in what we need to do in this game and then come game day let’s cut it loose and play fast."

Auburn and Houston will kick off from Birmingham on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. CT, with the game available to watch on ESPN.