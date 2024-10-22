Starting as a freshman 'dream come true' for Crawford

It has not been the season anyone at Auburn expected.

Sitting at 2-5 and on a four-game losing streak, not much has gone right for the Tigers in the last month, but the emergence of a few freshmen on defense has been a bright spot.

Jay Crawford, who played sparingly in Auburn's first four games, has either led or been second on the team in snaps played since week five.

And while being forced into the fire has been a bit of a whirlwind for him, Crawford has loved every second of it.

"It’s almost like a dream come true," Crawford said about playing as a freshman. "As a little kid you always want to play in the SEC. It’s like a surreal feeling to me, to be honest."

Crawford has always felt that he has the ability to play at this level, but he also had quite a bit to learn.

Now that he's getting thrown in the fire, he has been able to take the next steps in improving as a player.

"I feel like I always had the abilities to do it," Crawford said about playing in the SEC. "I always needed to make that next step. That next step was getting in the film room and getting with Coach and knowing the little things."