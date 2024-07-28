"Pretty locked in," Starr said. "I mean, nothing's for certain, so. Okay. I mean, it's a long way till signing day ... I'm locked in right now."

So, with signing day still five months away, how committed is the 3-star recruit to the Tigers?

On June 6, Donovan Starr announced his commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. This past weekend, he was among the many talented recruits on the Plains for Big Cat Weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Brentwood, Tenn., is still getting interest from Alabama, Ole Miss and Michigan, among others. However, with the Tigers being the favorites and where he is currently committed, Starr plans on being back on campus for a couple of games this year.

"I want to come to the Cal game," he said. "And then I think Oklahoma's here too. Yeah, I'll probably be at that one."

A primary factor in his commitment has been Wesley McGriff, who Starr says he talks to at least once daily if not more. The cornerbacks coach has already played a significant impact in Starr's life.

"Definitely like a big role model in my life," he said.

Regarding where he thinks he can play at the collegiate level, Starr thinks he can be versatile in the secondary, playing at either corner or nickel.

"They really said I could play either," he said. "So I think I'm interchangeable."