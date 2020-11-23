AuburnSports - Star signee not practicing

The crown jewel of Auburn's Class of 2020 recruiting haul, 5-star point guard Sharife Cooper, no longer is practicing with the team and his status could remain in limbo indefinitely.

Coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that he's not sure when Cooper will receive a ruling from the NCAA.

"His initial eligibility review is ongoing," Pearl said during an appearance on the Tiger Talk radio program Monday night. "We're hopeful for a resolution as soon as possible. There's not much more than I can comment."

Cooper signed with Auburn in November 2019 and is expected to become the Tigers' top option at point guard. He routinely practiced with the team in September and October, but stopped participating in practices at some point in early November. Pearl indicated Monday that Cooper needs the NCAA's blessing before rejoining the team's practice sessions.

Sophomore Tyrell Jones and freshman Justin Powell have been playing point guard in Cooper's absence.

Auburn opens its season Thursday afternoon against St. Joseph's.