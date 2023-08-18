AUBURN | There’s still plenty of competition going on between Auburn’s receivers. Hugh Freeze is looking for 7-8 wideouts to fill out the playing rotation among 10 scholarship players. Two weeks into fall drills, at least six have stepped forward. Freeze singled out slot receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Jay Fair along with outside receivers Shane Hooks, Omari Kelly, Jyaire Shorter and Nick Mardner before Thursday’s practice.

Hooks, a Jackson State transfer, could start for Auburn this fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Hooks, Shorter and Mardner are transfers. “Outside right now, those four big guys are probably in the rotation, along with those slot guys,” said Freeze. Johnson, a senior, is the most experienced of the group having played in 25 career games with 45 receptions for 767 yards and five touchdowns. Fair, who caught two passes as a true freshman last season, is probably the Tigers’ most improved receiver this fall. Freeze also singled out transfer Caleb Burton III, who has been a standout in the slot and out wide. Camden Brown, Koy Moore and Malcolm Johnson Jr. have all been slowed by injuries this fall, which have kept them from making a push for a spot in the rotation. Brown, who also missed much of spring with an injury, finally returned to practice Tuesday and practiced again Thursday. “Brown finally practiced (Tuesday), looked decent. Hopefully that adds some more depth to that room,” said Freeze.