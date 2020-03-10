But in the months since his senior year ended, Driscoll has taken advantage of every opportunity presented in front of him and has raised his draft stock significantly — particularly with his impressive showing at the NFL Combine last month.

Auburn's starter at right tackle over the past two seasons, Driscoll was overshadowed after the season ended in terms of O-line talent coming from the program by Prince Tega Wanogho, who has long been thought to have high-end potential in the league due to his size and athleticism at the left tackle spot.

After months of meeting with NFL squads and displaying his skills, there's now no shortage of confidence for Jack Driscoll. And for good reason.

"I think I showed my athleticism," Driscoll said of the combine. "... Going in there and showing I have the ability, that I'm one of the top athletes in the offensive line class is big."

The main talking point surrounding Driscoll coming out of Indianapolis was his time in the 40-yard dash — 5.02 seconds, ranking fourth among the 47 offensive linemen present. He also tied for the 18th-highest vertical jump at 29.5 inches, and his 114-inch broad jump was fifth out of 43 offensive linemen participating in that event.

Although a hamstring injury sustained in Indianapolis kept him from doing much at Auburn's 2020 Pro Day, Driscoll was glad to have the time to meet with NFL head coaches, coordinators, position coaches and scouts.

Driscoll also performed workouts snapping the ball at center and working at guard positions, he said.

"Versatility, but consistency," Driscoll said of what he'd bring to an NFL franchise. "I'm going to be the same every day. I'm not going to be one of those guys that's up and down and a roller coaster.

"... I'm trying to be a low-maintenance guy. I'm trying to be a guy coaches don't have to worry about plays — I do my responsibilities, I help the younger guys out, I'm trying to be a team player and a leader. Ultimately I think that adds value."

In recent weeks — after meeting with "almost every team" in the league during his time at the East-West Shrine Game, the NFL Combine and now Pro Day — Driscoll has seen his stock rise from a Day 2-3 projection at the end of the season to consistent fourth-, third-, second- and even first-round grades from draft sites.

Always the level-headed and humble leader during his time at Auburn, Driscoll remained modest when asked where he thinks he could be taken.

"Hopefully on draft night my name gets called, but ultimately the goal is make a 53-man roster," Driscoll said. "... It's going to be a lot of work, but I'm excited."

Driscoll trained prior to the combine out in California, but he said he'll remain in Auburn over the next month leading up to the draft. Since that nagging hamstring kept him out of a few drills, he said he may hold a private Pro Day in Auburn for interested parties.

Most importantly for Driscoll, the Madison, Conn., native who came as a grad transfer from UMass in 2018, he'll remain working with Auburn strength coach Ryan Russell to stay in elite shape. After all, he's not ready to leave Auburn just yet.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would definitely pick Auburn again," Driscoll said.

------