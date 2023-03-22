"It was amazing, they really got after it, you could tell out there on the field," McRoy said.

The offensive line product from Clay-Chalkville High in Pinson, Ala., visited with a pair of his teammates, D'Angelo Barber and Mario Craver . His visit provided valuable insight to his recruitment — a chance to watch the team practice.

Practice was the biggest motivator for the return visit, as McRoy found himself focusing on Jake Thornton's coaching style of the offensive line.

"I just had to come again," McRoy said. "Really just see how everybody is when they’re not trying to put on a face. You don’t wanna to come nowhere and then they be a whole different person than they presented to you the first time they met you, just to get you to go to their school."

As for what he saw on the practice field?

"[Thornton]’s real specific on what he wants and he wants it a certain type of way. If you can’t do it, somebody will," McRoy said. "Basically, do what you gotta do to get off the field."

In off-the-field conversations with both Thornton and Freeze, the two have been discussing similar points with McRoy.

"[Thornton] was just saying league potential and all that, and get developed in the home state, an hour and 45 minutes from where I’m from," McRoy said. "It just feels like a family here. You can tell by the players’ engagement on the field. They were out there joking, some dude’s named D-Wade, I said I’m Shaq."