With spring practice opening up on February 27, let's look at five freshmen to keep an eye on who could work their way into the rotation.

But for Auburn in 2024, some true freshmen will be thrown into the fire and counted on to produce on the field. The good news for Hugh Freeze and company? A No. 8 recruiting class is either on the Plains or will arrive this fall to help fill spots where the Tigers are lacking.

The transition from high school to college football is a step that some struggle with, with even highly ranked players having trouble adjusting to the speed and power of the game.

1. Cam Coleman (WR) - The No. 7 recruit in the country from nearby Phenix City Central flipped from Texas A&M to Auburn late and is expected to be an immediate playmaker in Freeze's offense. Coleman has all the attributes the Auburn coach likes in his receivers: big (6-foot-3) and can win jump balls over defensive backs. He's part of an incoming receiver corps that is hyped to be among the best in the country.

2. Walker White (QB) - Can he come in and push Payton Thorne, Hank Brown and Holden Geriner for reps? That's to be seen. But White has been all about getting talent around him since committing to Auburn last February. He is a dual-threat quarterback who will thrive with Freeze calling plays, but like everyone else, he must prove he's capable and trustworthy as a newcomer. That starts this spring. As Freeze said following the bowl game, the quarterback position is wide open. Can Auburn see its second true freshman starting at quarterback in the last six years? It's possible.

3. Jamonta Waller (JACK) - Another late pickup by Auburn (he was initially committed to Florida), Waller fills a need at JACK as the Tigers only have three scholarship players at that position. Jalen McLeod is the clear starter there, but the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Waller will be able to provide depth at that position along with Brenton Williams. If he lives up to the billing, he'll see playing time immediately.

4. Joe Phillips (LB) - Already taking advantage of college workouts in the weight room, Phillips has gained 10 pounds since arriving in January and can earn reps with a solid spring. Like most positions, the Tigers need depth at linebacker.

5. Amaris Williams (DE) - A signing day flip from Florida thanks to Jeremy Garrett and new defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, Williams will have the ability to learn behind Keldric Faulk and Zykevious Walker, with a chance of pushing the latter for second-team reps. Much like Phillips, he will benefit from working with strength coach Dom Studzinski. If he shows his worth, it could also allow Walker to move to defensive tackle to shore up that spot.