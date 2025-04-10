Spring practice 'impressive' for 2027 QB

"It was really great, the intensity, really the environment of practice, seeing the coaches," Seaborn said. "This is really my first time seeing them live, actually coaching on a field and it was all around great. I got to see the way they coach, how they talk to the quarterbacks after a play happened, whether it was good or bad, and honestly it was just very impressive to me."

One of which is Trent Seaborn , who returned to Auburn for a spring practice Thursday morning, his second visit of the year to the Plains.

Seaborn, who leads an immensely talented Thompson program on offense, was last on campus in early March to catch a basketball game between Auburn and Alabama. This trip was all football focused, with the emphasis on the quarterbacks.

"Deuce (Knight) and Jackson (Arnold), they look phenomenal," Seaborn said. "I think they're going to be really big aspects for the team. I couldn't tell who would start, they might even be rotating because they're both just that good. I saw a lot of consistency between both of them. A lot of really nice throws, throws that, NFL quarterbacks make. Jackson, he's got a year under his belt. Kind of being that older guy, he's able to take Deuce under his wing and really teach each other different things. I saw a lot of that today."

Auburn's also built its wide receiver room into one of the strengths of the team. Seaborn had high praise for the job that Marcus Davis has done.

"I think this is one of the best receiving corps in the country," Seaborn said. "They have a handful of guys that are going to go first, second round. They were making some insane plays today and I was very impressed by all of them. They really have a lot of talent at that position."

As far as a return, one could happen at any time. It's a short trip that head coach Hugh Freeze suggests often for the four-star QB, but Seaborn knows he'll for sure be back with his team for 7-on-7 in the summer.

"Coach Freeze, he talks to me, he said he'd love to have me anytime," Seaborn said. "Just to come down, watch film and talk ball, so honestly, I don't have any set dates. We'll be back in the summer for 7-on-7, but honestly, I could come down whenever."

Seaborn plans to visit South Carolina this weekend and Oregon the following weekend.