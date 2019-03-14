NASHVILLE | Auburn's top perimeter shooters went 0-for-12 from the floor during the first half of the Tigers' game against Missouri Thursday.

That usually spells disaster.

Still, Horace Spencer refused to let that protracted cold streak ruin his final chance to experience victory at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. He pieced together the finest game of his senior season by adding 11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals — and that effort buoyed the Tigers until those perimeter shooters finally regained their accuracy.

Auburn beat Missouri, 81-71. Spencer was the star.

"I want to be that force down there to take care of what we were lacking," he said. "Defensively, being that presence in the paint and cleaning up all the layers that they’re trying to put up — and just playing hard."

Spencer carved out an important niche this season as a max-effort reserve who infuses energy into the second-team unit. On Thursday, however, he provided more than energy. Spencer simply was too much for Missouri on the offensive boards — he grabbed six, which extended possessions and created frustration — and used his quick hands to deflect a series of passes and dribbles in the post.

Forward Chuma Okeke, benched for much of the first half due to foul trouble, was in awe of Spencer's play.

"Horace is just a dog," Okeke said. "He’ll do whatever he’s got to do to help us win. He’s a senior; he wants to go out on top. Him playing hard makes us play harder."

Nobody appreciated Spencer's play more than shooting guard Bryce Brown, who missed all six of his first-half shots Thursday. Despite Brown's troubles, the Tigers led by two points at halftime and remained ahead when Brown hit three consecutive shots from long range around the 16-minute mark of the second half.

MIssouri eventually equalized, but Auburn regained a lead it wouldn't relinquish at the 11:02 mark.

The go-ahead bucket? Spencer with an and-one inside.

"When we’re not making shots, we need small plays like (those from) Horace," Brown said. "I feel like that’s very overlooked — a person that takes shooters off the hook when they’re missing their shots. That whole first half, he was saving us with extra shots and extra rebounds. (The) and-one that was really tough, really clutch."